Mariah The Scientist Opens Up About Young Thug Relationship

Mariah The Scientist Spills On Loving Young Thug Behind Bars In Candid Chat With Angel Reese, Might Be Holding Him Too Down’

Published on September 22, 2024

Mariah The Scientist revealed Young Thug spent most of their relationship in prison, but she still holds him down in court just to “breathe his air.”

Mariah The Scientist x Young Thug

Source: Natasha Campos/Prince Williams / Getty

It was all vibes and real talk when singer Mariah The Scientist and rapper Latto sat down with WNBA superstar Angel Reese on her hit new podcast, Unapologetically Angel. During the candid conversation, Mariah opened up about her relationship with Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, who’s currently facing federal RICO charges. And let’s just say, love knows no bounds—even behind bars.

Mariah didn’t hold back as she shared what it’s been like standing by her man since his arrest in 2022. “I love my man…if somebody told me that a few months into my relationship, my man would get locked up – he’s been locked up now for longer than we were together before he got locked up,” she revealed.

Angel, always quick with the relatable take, compared Mariah’s situation to a long-distance relationship. Mariah agreed, laughing as she said, “At least I get to see him in court,” adding that sometimes she goes just to “breathe his air.”

Young Thug Calls In The Middle Of Mariah The Scientist Dishing About Their Relationship

The Future: A Gentlemans Club

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you’ve ever had a loved one locked up, you know those calls can come at any moment. Right in the middle of the sit-down, Mariah received a call from none other than Young Thug himself. Without skipping a beat, she briefly updated him on where she was, exchanged sweet “I love you’s,” and got right back into the convo with Angel and Latto. It was a real-life moment that showed just how dedicated she is to her relationship.

For Mariah, this love story started just months before Thug’s arrest. The couple made headlines when rumors of their romance were confirmed in her music video for Walked In, where the two “got married” on screen. Since his arrest, Mariah has been a constant presence in court, holding it down for her man while the trial continues. As of now, Young Thug remains behind bars awaiting a verdict, but that hasn’t stopped Mariah from staying strong and standing by him.

Between Mariah’s openness about her relationship and Latto’s fun energy, this was one sit-down you didn’t want to miss!

Angel Reese Celebrity News Latto Mariah The Scientist Newsletter WNBA young thug YSL RICO Trial

