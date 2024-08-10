For Your Viewing Pleasure: Latto Takes A Stroll Through ClayCO In The Visual For ‘Georgia Peach’

Latto drops the visual for “Georgia Peach” and takes a beauty pageant-themed look into her Clayton County roots.

The ladies have been holding it down all year delivering hit after hit and prepping their upcoming projects. One of the most recent projects that was released came from Georgia’s own Latto. Latto’s new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea has officially hit streaming services to applause from hip-hop fans.

From front to back, the album is Georgia to its core and more specifically Clayton County. The first track on the album is “Georgia Peach” and Latto released the visual for the track shortly after her album release.

The video keeps the theme of straight-up southern vibes curated straight out of Clayton County with “Big Mama” herself. This is likely the first of many visuals from the project, and with features from Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Ciara, and more, there are several bangers to choose from going forward.

One noticeable pattern on the album is the Drake and OVO influence from the production to even some of the lyrics. This is interesting considering Latto’s inclusion in Drake’s 100GB data dump.

You can watch the video for “Georgia Peach” below.