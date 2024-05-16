Bossip Video

Young Thug’s girlfriend Mariah The Scientist is sharing that the incarcerated rapper is up to date on the current hip-hop beef.

Young Thug has been behind bars since 2022 in what could become the longest trial in Fulton County history. Despite the long jail stint, Thug has appeared in good spirits every day in court and his boo Mariah The Scientist is holding him down in the free world.

In a new interview with Billboard, the singer revealed that she’s kept him updated on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

“For sure. I tell him everything. I might tell him too much,” said Mariah. “I play him the [diss] songs over the phone and s–t. He’s a lover of music in general. He f–ks with everybody. I don’t think he would ever be able to – let me not speak for him. He love music though.”

She continues,

“He thinks it’s interesting, for sure. We were listening to some of the songs. Not all of them, because now I’ve gotten lost. In the beginning, I was like, “Hey, there’s a tizzy going on.” I played him some of it. I feel like those two people are both great rappers. With all of the rappers with the guy and the girl rappers, granted it’s cool for the craft, and to be able to keep up with that — because let me not lie and say there’s no competitive energy in the music industry. Because there is.”

Some people on social media think that if Thugger was still a free man, many of the beefs wouldn’t have happened. When Pusha T and Drake had their feud, Thugger was one of the few to take Drake’s side.

Perhaps in an alternate universe, Young Thug could have brought Drake, Metro, The Weeknd, and Kendrick Lamar together to find mutual ground.