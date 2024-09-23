Entertainment

The Rock Races To Save Santa Claus In New 'Red One' Trailer

’Tis The Smackdown Season: The Rock Teams Up With Chris Evans To Save Kidnapped Santa Claus From Nefarious Naughty Listers In New ‘Red One’ Trailer

Published on September 22, 2024

If there’s anyone I’d want protecting Santa Claus, it’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson–the North Pole’s Head of Security–who teams up with Chris Evans–the world’s most infamous bounty hunter–to save Santa Claus from kidnappers and prevent Christmas from being canceled in upcoming holiday blockbuster Red One.

Based on loud whispers about the long-awaited film, we expect another blockbuster hit for the Rock who headlines a star-studded cast including Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons.

Red One asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

“This is a very special project for me and our entire team,” said Hiram Garcia, Producer/President of Production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, in an interview with Collider back in 2021.

“It’s something I have been thinking about for several years. We’ve always wanted to do a massive holiday Christmas movie, but couldn’t find the right one. We were looking for something that matched DJ’s DNA, something that had more bite to it, that was much bigger, and more global. I had this idea for quite a long time and during the pandemic, I thought to myself, ‘Let me put my head down now while we have this window of time working from home, and try to flesh it out.'”

Check out the action-packed trailer below:

Making his holiday movie debut is the Rock who lays the smackdown on swole snowgoons and faces off against the mythical Krampus in scenes that feel like throwbacks to the classic goofy fun of early 2000s blockbusters like The Mummy.

Red One asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also stars Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel.

Red One asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Red One unwraps its holiday shenanigans in theaters Nov. 15, 2024.

