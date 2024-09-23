Entertainment

Marvel's Misfits Of Mayhem Assemble In 'Thunderbolts*' Trailer

Marvel’s Misfits Of Mayhem Assemble For Mysterious Mission In Teaser Trailer For ‘Thunderbolts*’

Published on September 23, 2024

After months of loud whispers and possible leaks, Marvel Studios finally dropped the long-awaited teaser trailer for Thunderbolts* featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in addition to some exciting new faces.

“In this film, she certainly takes advantage of people we’ve come to think of as underdogs and uses that to her advantage,” said Dreyfus in an interview with EW. “It was fun for me to play a hyper-manipulative person who is about four steps ahead of everyone in the piece, and that was cool. And I did my share of kicking a**.”

Check out the first look at Thunderbolts* below:

Together, the misfits of many talents are an entertaining team anchored by Bucky (formerly the Winter Soldier) whose history in the MCU is very, uh, complicated.

“[Thunderbolts*] was kind of like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest–a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them,” said Stan in an interview with IndieWire.

While Stan shines in the action-packed trailer, it’s Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova (introduced as Natasha Romanoff’s sister in Black Widow who’s primed to be the heart of the film.

“They’re all wonderful, but I do have a favorite, and her name is Florence Pugh,” said co-star David Harbour who plays her super-powered father Red Guardian in the Jake Schreier-directed film. “She is just electric to work with. There’s complexity in their relationship this time around, and we got to go to all these different levels. He’s a terrible narcissist who has a hard time showing up for other people, and she is very dedicated to killing people. It’s not a great start to a relationship.”

Thunderbolts* opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.

