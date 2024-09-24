What’s A King To A God? Denzel Dazzles & Delights With Delicious Decadence In New ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

We’re only a few months away from watching Denzel put on a show as former slave-turned-wealthy power broker Macrinus in long-awaited blockbuster sequel Gladiator II.

The iconic actor, 69, will recruit the gladiator of all gladiators as his instrument to overthrow the Roman empire years after the first Gladiator film that won the Oscar for Best Picture.

“Denzel is an arms dealer who supplies food for the armies in Europe, supplies wine and oil, makes steel, makes spears, weapons, cannons, and catapults,” revealed Director Ridley Scott in an interview with Vanity Fair. “So he is a very wealthy man. Instead of having a stable of racehorses, he has a stable of gladiators. He’s beautiful. He drives a golden Ferrari. I got him a gold-plated chariot.”

Interestingly, the real-life Macrinus actually became Emperor of Rome after assassinating Caracalla (widely regarded as one of Rome’s cruelest leaders) in 217.

In true Denzel fashion, his scene-stealing character has his signature New York accent that continues to fuel hilarious discourse across the internet.

“Well, the thing was, where are we?” said Washington about his creative choice in the most recent issue of Empire magazine. “Whose accent would it be? What does that sound like anyway? You’re going to end up imitating someone and end up with a bad African accent.”

In Gladiator II, the epic saga continues with a new titular character named Lucius (Paul Mescal) who’s forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

‘With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,’ per the official synopsis.

Check out the glorious new trailer below:

Returning to the famed franchise is legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott along with a star-studded ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and more.

Do you have your opening weekend toga ready for Gladiator II (roaring into theaters Nov. 22)? Tell us down below and peep more social media chitter-chatter over Denzel from around the way on the flip.