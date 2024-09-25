‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive: Trina And Towanda Sing This Surprising Song For Cedric The Entertainer

We’re a few days away from a brand new episode of The Braxtons but we’ve got a special treat for you.

If you haven’t been watching this new series, cameras follow the fierce Braxton women as they reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode of The Braxtons for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, Trina & Towanda sit down with Cedric the Entertainer and tell him about their “family song” they used to sing as kids.

Check it out:

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s new episode, titled “Cheers To The Braxtons”:

Toni debuts her “Love & Laughter” show in Vegas but questions if she’s strong enough to push through it. Tamar turns to a medium for answers. Towanda shares her alopecia secret on a podcast & receives a huge surprise at Toni’s show.

The new episode of The Braxtons, airs Friday, September 27 on WeTV at 9:30pm EST.