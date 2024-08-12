Toni Braxton Says She Almost Suffered A Fatal ‘Widowmaker’ Heart Attack, Believes Her ‘Guardian Angel’ Traci Protected Her

Toni Braxton recently opened up about a serious health scare that could’ve claimed her life, sharing that she believes her late sister, Traci Braxton, was watching over her during the

difficult moment.

The emotional revelation came during the series premiere of The Braxtons, which aired on August 9 on We TV.

As the Braxton family gathered for dinner, Toni hesitated before revealing her recent health struggles to her sisters, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar, as well as their mother, Dr. Evelyn Braxton. In a confessional, Toni admitted to viewers that she was reluctant to share her news, given the family’s recent trauma from losing Traci to esophageal cancer just two years ago.

“I know I have to tell the girls about a health scare, which makes me feel some kind of way,” she explained. “The last health scare we heard was Traci. On the brink of Traci stuff, I don’t want to get them riled up, ‘Oh, is Toni okay?’ So I don’t even want to tell them. Maybe I shouldn’t. I don’t know.”

Despite her concerns, Toni bravely told her family about what could’ve been a fatal experience with a “widowmaker” heart attack—a particularly deadly type of heart attack caused by a significant blockage in one of the heart’s major arteries.

According to WebMD, the widowmaker is often sudden and can be fatal if not treated immediately. Fortunately, Toni’s doctors caught the problem just in time, saving her life.

“If I had a heart attack, I wouldn’t have survived, I wouldn’t be here right now,” she shared, her voice trembling with emotion.

As she wept in the arms of her mother and sisters, Toni revealed a profound belief that Traci was her guardian angel during the health scare.

“They told me your sister was watching over you because they were right, you should be dead today. You should not be alive,” she tearfully recounted.

This frightening experience is not Toni’s first encounter with serious health issues. In 2007, she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and damage to various parts of the body, including the heart. Despite this, Toni has continued to push forward in her career, but her recent heart problems have forced her to confront the reality of her condition.

Toni disclosed that she had to undergo a procedure to place a stent in her heart, a measure to prevent further complications. However, doctors have warned her that she may eventually need bypass surgery.

This news of course has taken a heavy toll on Toni’s mental health, leading to constant anxiety about the possibility of a heart attack.

“It’s crazy anxiety. I just think about it all the time… It’s really messed up that I’m scared every day. If I have a heart attack, I won’t survive. I can’t handle even that feeling,” Toni confessed.

The premiere episode of The Braxtons offered a candid and emotional glimpse into Toni Braxton’s ongoing health struggles, as well as the healing challenges faced by her entire family. The show highlighted not only Toni’s vulnerability but also the Braxtons’ collective journey through grief, their day-to-day challenges, and the complexities of life after loss.

Fans can continue to follow Toni’s journey on The Braxtons airing Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET on We TV.