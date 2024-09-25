Tia Mowry Clarifies Comments About No Longer Being ‘Close’ To Twin Tamera, ‘Sister, Sister’ Says She Still Loves Her

Fans were taken aback late last week when Tia Mowry revealed that she no longer feels “close” to her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, and now, the 46-year-old actress is clarifying her statement and Sister, Sister saying that it’s still all love between them.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Sept. 24 surrounding the statement she made during the premiere of her WeTV docu-series Tia Mowry: My Next Act., Tia explained that she and her sister’s hectic lives as mothers and entrepreneurs have created some distance between them. She emphasized however that they still share a strong bond and “love” each other deeply.

“This is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them,” the Sister, Sister star told Us Weekly. “We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives. That is what that was all about,” Tia added. “I love my sister very much. She loves me very much. We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

A source also confirmed to E! News that the sister duo remain close, but clarified that Tia’s comments were referring to “their physical location.” The insider revealed that “Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles.”

Fans watched Tia and Tamera Mowry grow up on the beloved show Sister, Sister, which aired from 1994 to 1999. As adults, the sisters have pursued their own successful careers: Tia has starred in shows like The Game, while Tamera found a home as a host on The Real.

They are also entrepreneurs, with Tia co-founding Ansr Vitamins and Tamera running a thriving cooking channel on YouTube in addition to co-founding the popular Sister Wine brand. Both are devoted mothers—Tia shares sons Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6, with her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, while Tamera and her husband, Adam Housley, share two children, Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9.

However, a busy life can sometimes feel isolating. Tia recently opened up about the loneliness she had experienced without her sister during the premiere of WeTV’s My Next Act. Reflecting on the changes in her life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict in October 2022. She revealed that her locational distance from Tamera has left her feeling “alone.”

“Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce,” she revealed during a confessional. “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her but that’s just not where we are right now.”

In her conversation with Us Weekly, Tia shared that she wasn’t surprised by the online uproar when fans expressed disbelief about her relationship with Tamera. However, she felt it was important to address and alleviate those concerns.

“When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context and it is what it is. The only thing that I can do is control my behaviors and be the best person that I could possibly be, and that’s what both of us are. We are incredible, inspiring examples, and we have been that all our lives. So, why change that now?” she said.

Despite feeling lonely at times, Tia has found peace and “healing” in her solitude.

“There’s beauty in solitude. There’s beauty in change. There’s beauty in understanding oneself — understanding your traumas, understanding your triggers. What role do I play in these transitions? What role have I played in my pain and suffering?” she added. “That has been something that has been in the forefront of my healing and my journey.”

Aww, it’s great to hear that everything is well between Tia and Tamera, and we’re excited for them to spend some time together soon!

What do YOU think about Tia’s “no longer close” to Tamera comments?