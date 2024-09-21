Tia Mowry Reveals She's Not Close With Twin Tamera Mowry
‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ Teaser Reveals She’s Not Close With Tamera Mowry & Realizing ‘Happiness Is A Choice’ After Divorce
Tia Mowry shocked fans by candidly confessing that she has a strained relationship with her twin sister Tamera Mowry. For this chapter of the actress’ life, she’s an open book about starting over and finding herself in her new docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, premiering Oct. 4.
After filing for divorce from her former husband of 14 years, Cory Hardict, newly single Tia had to reintroduce herself to the world. While the public didn’t see the split coming, the most shocking relationship revelation in the sneak peek is about her relationship with her sister, Tamera.
Tia Breaks Down About Her Kids Enduring The Divorce, But Can’t Confide In Tamera
The Game star opened up about redefining herself outside of the lifetime she spent paired up with her sister and her ex. The 46-year-old said she’s still processing the new reality of her post-divorce family.
“So it’s been about a year and a half since I got a divorce, and I am slowly learning who I am. I came into this world with a twin. And right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship, so I have never been alone in my life,” she told the camera.
Although Tia proudly chose herself in her marriage, the impact on her kids also going through the split really hits home as they changed households.
“One of the hardest things I’ve had to adapt to is dropping my kids off at their dad’s house. I always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household,” she revealed, breaking down in tears. “And when you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer.
It seemed like the perfect time for some sibling support as she got emotional dropping her kids off with her ex. However, the relationship between the Sister, Sister celebs is so estranged that Tia can’t even call Tamera to confide in her.
Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she shared.
Instead, Tia calls her friend Natasha Marc to open up about struggling with her personal life and public scrutiny. They discussed the viral moment of that infamously awkward hug with Cory on the red carpet. It was just as uncomfortable as it looked as the exes saw each other for the first time since the split while cameras were rolling.
“People are wanting to know what happened and why it happened so much that they are trying to create their own narratives and putting it out there! Who does that?” Tia wondered.
Check out why Tia regrets reading the comments after going viral, reactions to her rift with Tamera, and a sneak peek of Tia Mowry: My Next Act after the jump!
Going Viral Affected Tia Mowry’s Mental Health, Social Media Reacts To News She’s Not Close With Tamera
The Hollywood veteran described how hard it was to tune out the public conversation and speculation about the breakup. When she ignored the ancient wisdom of “Don’t read the comments,” focusing on social media affected Tia’s mental health. While she continues to work through her thoughts and feelings about the major life change, it’s all about Tia’s children and career.
“I want to be known and seen for my work. I don’t want to be known and seen for drama,” she said.
Tia might not get her wish just yet, as social media speculates about her sisterly bond.
It’s been a running joke for years that Tia remains more tapped in with the culture while Tamera is seemingly “Not Like Us.”
However, Tia doesn’t go into detail about why she and her sister are no longer close. Based on several recent Instagram throwback pictures of grinning and twinning with Tamera, it seems like Tia definitely misses her other half. Social media jokes and time apart don’t take away from their family ties.
Regardless of public opinion, Tia is living & loving out loud, wading back into the dating pool, and realizing “happiness is a choice in the new WeTV show. Watch the full teaser for Tia Mowry: My Next Act below.
“Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife… now she’s on her own for the first time in her life,” according to a press release.
The struggle is real as Tia navigates her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career. With each nerve-wracking new hardship, she finds happiness along the way with her village of larger-than-life friends and family in Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” the announcement continues.
Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on We TV, with new episodes available on ALLBLK.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs