‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ Teaser Reveals She’s Not Close With Tamera Mowry & Realizing ‘Happiness Is A Choice’ After Divorce

Tia Mowry shocked fans by candidly confessing that she has a strained relationship with her twin sister Tamera Mowry. For this chapter of the actress’ life, she’s an open book about starting over and finding herself in her new docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, premiering Oct. 4.

After filing for divorce from her former husband of 14 years, Cory Hardict, newly single Tia had to reintroduce herself to the world. While the public didn’t see the split coming, the most shocking relationship revelation in the sneak peek is about her relationship with her sister, Tamera.

Tia Breaks Down About Her Kids Enduring The Divorce, But Can’t Confide In Tamera

The Game star opened up about redefining herself outside of the lifetime she spent paired up with her sister and her ex. The 46-year-old said she’s still processing the new reality of her post-divorce family.

“So it’s been about a year and a half since I got a divorce, and I am slowly learning who I am. I came into this world with a twin. And right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship, so I have never been alone in my life,” she told the camera.

Although Tia proudly chose herself in her marriage, the impact on her kids also going through the split really hits home as they changed households.

“One of the hardest things I’ve had to adapt to is dropping my kids off at their dad’s house. I always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household,” she revealed, breaking down in tears. “And when you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer.

It seemed like the perfect time for some sibling support as she got emotional dropping her kids off with her ex. However, the relationship between the Sister, Sister celebs is so estranged that Tia can’t even call Tamera to confide in her.

Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she shared.

Instead, Tia calls her friend Natasha Marc to open up about struggling with her personal life and public scrutiny. They discussed the viral moment of that infamously awkward hug with Cory on the red carpet. It was just as uncomfortable as it looked as the exes saw each other for the first time since the split while cameras were rolling.

“People are wanting to know what happened and why it happened so much that they are trying to create their own narratives and putting it out there! Who does that?” Tia wondered.

Check out why Tia regrets reading the comments after going viral, reactions to her rift with Tamera, and a sneak peek of Tia Mowry: My Next Act after the jump!