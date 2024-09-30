HBCU Homecoming Hype: Kamala Harris And Tim Walz Hit The Yard On A Campus Campaign Tour

Vice President Kamala Harris, a proud alumna of Howard University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is going back to her HBCU roots. Now, Harris is bringing that legacy to the forefront of her campaign by partnering with Governor Tim Walz to launch an HBCU Homecoming Tour. According to HuffPost, it’s specifically targeting young Black voters in key battleground states. This news comes as Harris and her opponent, Donald Trump, remain locked in a tight race with just over a month until Election Day.

The Harris-Walz campaign is focusing on engaging Gen-Z and millennial voters, a critical demographic that could swing the election. As BOSSIP previously reported, big endorsements such as Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo attended Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta, home to three HBCUs in the AUC. (Clark Atlanta, Spelman, and Morehouse). These artists have a reach to her specific demographic. More examples of their efforts can even be seen in Harris Team’s social media, many posts are trendy with “memes” that are relatable to the youth.

Tailgates, Yardfest, and Voter Registration: A Winning Combo

The tour kicked off in style at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) on September 28, where Harris and Walz joined in on the school’s homecoming festivities. The event included a tailgate ahead of the WSSU vs. Bowie State University football game in North Carolina. Fox 5 Atlanta identifies this state as one of the key battlegrounds the tour is focused on.

While enjoying the food and camaraderie of the tailgate, the campaign team made sure to emphasize the importance of voter registration. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that this effort aligns with a nationwide trend: according to Vote.gov, voters under the age of 35 accounted for 81% of new registrations on National Voter Registration Day. The Harris-Walz team is making sure to tap in.

In addition to the campaign’s grassroots efforts, the Divine Nine, which includes historically Black fraternities and sororities under the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), has played a critical role in energizing Harris’s campaign. As a Hampton University graduate (affectionately “The Real HU”), firsthand experience in the influence and honor of these organizations while attending an HBCU is known, especially their efforts to quickly rally to promote voter registration and engagement. Although non-partisan, the NPHC launched a massive voter mobilization campaign, activating thousands of chapters and members to ensure a strong turnout in the communities they immediately serve: the Black community.

The Importance of HBCUs: A Legacy of Excellence

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are more than just academic institutions; they represent cultural sanctuaries where Black students can build their own legacies while establishing lifelong relationships. These schools have a deep history of nurturing Black excellence and leadership. Clearly, the Harris-Walz campaign is strategic in leveraging Kamala Harris’s HBCU connections, but opinions on the authenticity vary in social media.

These institutions are sacred spaces for the Black community. Inviting a political campaign into these cherished environments, especially during homecoming season when both current students and alumni return, requires a level of care and respect. Alumni of all ages return to these campuses during this special time, celebrating a history rooted in progress and pride. It’s a celebration of continuity, where older generations pass down their wisdom to the youth, keeping the spirit of HBCUs alive. It is also an honor to include the highlighting of them in this historic moment, potentially introducing the impact of HBCU legacy to those who may be unaware.

For many of these schools, homecoming is more than a celebration—it’s a time to raise awareness, boost private funding, and sustain the mission of these historic institutions. The Harris-Walz team must navigate this space with sensitivity, ensuring that the focus remains on uplifting the legacy of these schools while energizing voters.

Hit the flip for more details about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s HBCU Homecoming Tour and when it will come to a campus near you.