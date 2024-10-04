Entertainment

Shaboozey Moseys On Down To A-Town For Sold Out Shindig

Stuntin’ On These Varmints: Shaboozey Moseys On Down To A-Town For Sold Out Shindig, Brings Out Cam Newton, Lil Yachty & More For ‘Tipsy’ Festivities

Published on October 4, 2024

Shaboozey In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

After making history with smash hit “Bar Song (Tipsy),” Cowboy Casanova Shaboozey moseyed on down to A-Town for a sold out show on the first leg of his buzzy “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” tour.

Shaboozey In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Shaboozey In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Shaboozey Tour asset

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Shaboozey Tour asset

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Notable attendees in the building included Cam Newton and his boo thang Jasmin Brown, Lil Yachty, and more who vibed to the chart-topping sounds of Country’s whiskey-swigging wunderkind.

Shaboozey Tour asset

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Shaboozey Tour asset

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Shaboozey Tour asset

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

The expansive tour kicked off in Minneapolis with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York before circling the wagon in Atlanta where the yeehaw agenda was in full effect–look at the materials!

Shaboozey In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Back in March, ‘Boozey skyrocketed to stardom after appearing on Beyoncé’s genre-disrupting Cowboy Carter album on the tracks “Spaghetti” and “Sweet * ­Honey * Buckiin.”

Legend has it that Bey heard his current single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”–a country twist on J-Kwon’s 2004 hit–and was intrigued enough to work with him.

“Someone at Parkwood or in Beyoncé’s camp heard [“A Bar Song”] from me playing it live and was like, ‘We have to bring him in the studio,'” he recalled in an interview with Billboard. “Then the Beyoncé [album] came out, and we were like, ‘Oh, it’s time. Drop it.'”

The chart-dominating track recently extended its 12-week reign at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and became Country’s biggest hit of the decade, globally–let’s take a shot of whiskey to that!

At this point, it’s Shaboozey’s world, we’re just yeehawin’ in it.

“I wanted to do something that represented where I was from,” he said in an interview with The Cut. “With Virginia being a southern state and having a lot of history, it just felt right to tap into those folk, Appalachian, and country roots.

I didn’t really start by picking up instruments; a lot of my childhood was about sports and school. But I had so many friends who played music at my high school, and after seeing everyone jamming out, I wanted to be involved in the fun thing. I learned pretty early that I was good from the reactions of friends and teachers. I had a lot of ideas. It made sense for me to just pick up an instrument and write my own songs, or start them, at least.”

To see where he’s pulling up next, click here.

