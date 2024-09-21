Entertainment

Natasha Rothwell Felt An Instant Connection to Reesa Teesa

Twin, Where Have You Been? Natasha Rothwell Felt A Connection To Viral Sensation Reesa Teesa When They Met

Published on September 21, 2024

Insecure alum and How To Die Alone creator Natasha Rothwell felt a sisterly connection when she met TikTok sensation Reesa Teesa of the viral “Who TF Did I Marry?” series.

According to PEOPLE, the pair are set to adapt the 52-part social media hit into a TV series and Rothwell says she felt an instant camaraderie to both her story as well as who she was as a person.

“It was not her trauma that interested me and [made me] want to throw my hat in the ring, it was her — who she is as a person, how she survived all of it — and viral fame, how she’s surviving that,” she said. I was like, ‘Oh, now this is when I lean in.'”

After winning an intense bidding war for production rights, Rothwell was able to seal the deal on bringing Reesa Teesa‘s story to Hollywood and met up with her in person for the first time last month. She said the two felt “like twins” right from the start.

“We were just in such a mutual love bubble of just enjoying each other and understanding each other and learning about each other,” she said.

Though social media came to know Reesa Teesa through a riveting and insane story about her ex-husband, Rothwell promises to bring more to the table than what we’ve already heard.

“I’m definitely excited to approach her story in a 360 [degree] way and not just…retell the story we’ve all consumed,” she said. “I think she’s far more interesting than what has happened to her.”

In the meantime, Rothwell has her hands full after the premiere of How To Die Alone. The critically acclaimed Hulu series has everyone celebrating on her behalf. After making us fall in love with her as Kelly on Issa Rae’s Insecure and causing us all to root for her on HBO’s White Lotus, Rothwell is finally taking the lead role in a show that chronicles the loneliness and monotony of adulthood.

