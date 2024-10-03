Wedding Bells? Common Confirms Who His Bride Will Be If Marriage Is In The Cards!

Do you think Common has already asked Jennifer Hudson to meet him at the altar in her white dress?

Grammy Award winners Common and Pete Rock visited The Jennifer Hudson Show airing Thursday, October 3 to promote their new album Auditorium, Vol. 1 which also features J-Hud.

During the episode, Hudson called out Common for his recent comments on marriage and he confirmed that he said what he said.

That IF was very clear though… IF he was to get married it would be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. While we want to be super excited for the two of them, we have some concerns. But before we get to them, it’s worth mentioning that he also came to the show bearing some special gifts for Jennifer. Check them out below:

We love that he helped name her album Gift Of Love but we are hoping that he’s either already gotten down on one knee, or has plans to in the near future because we were raised by Black mamas who taught us, “it don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got that ring…” and also that sometimes “the ring don’t mean a thing!”

Y’all already know how that goes, and Jennifer does too because this isn’t her first rodeo. We love you both — Jennifer and “Rashid” but as journalists, we do keep records and receipts.

The show also featured Common demonstrating his skills on the drums and the hip-hop legends chatting with Jennifer all about life and their new album The Auditorium, Volume 1.

Have you had a chance to listen to The Auditorium, Volume 1 yet?

Do you think that Common and Jennifer Hudson are serious or just trolling the public with this marriage talk?