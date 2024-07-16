Come Close: Songstress Smitten Common Gushes Over Girlfriend Jennifer Hudson: ‘If I’m Going To Get Married, It’s To Her’

Common knows what he has with Jennifer Hudson is something special and he’s openly admitting that he could be hearing wedding bells.

On July 15, the rapper couldn’t say enough good things about his girlfriend during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“If I’m going to get married, it’s to her,” Common told the hosts about Hudson. “That’s simple as that.”

When Charlamagne Tha God pointed out how happy the rapper was as he talked about Jennifer, he complimented her even more.

While he made sure to be respectful of his past relationships, he didn’t hold back when revealing what’s so different about their union.

“This is definitely—with all due respect to all the women I’ve dated ’cause it’s all love—but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship,” Common explained. “When you’re with somebody who’s from where you’re from, it’s a different kind of connection, too.”

He went on to say that he and the actress are both from the same place spiritually and as people, which is something he feels has made their relationship stronger.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” Common said. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

He continued by joking about just how successful his girlfriend really is, saying, “I set my standard kind of high…She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show.”

“This relationship is a happy place for me,” Common continued to gush. “For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God every day and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Wedding bells or not, it seems like this relationship is going to stand the test of time. See everything he had to say about their relationship in his Breakfast Club interview down below.

Jennifer Hudson & Common Recently Enjoyed A Cabo Trip Together

The couple recently took a trip to Nobu Residences Los Cabos, home to 60 exclusive residences in Baja California Sur, where Hudson celebrated the birthday of her best friend Walter Williams.

An official press release reports that they stayed in the 4-bedroom Kogane penthouse complete with a private pool, private gym, custom-stocked kitchen, and 24-hour butler service. The adventurous crew spent their days riding camels on the beach, dune buggy driving, and chilling at the adults-only pool.

The release adds that Jennifer “enjoyed pampering moments with rejuvenating massages at the Esencia spa and culminated her stay with a memorable private BBQ night at the exquisite private residence.”

Her final meal was an epic dining experience at Muna restaurant where the birthday menu included Mediterranean-inspired eats such as Orzo San Marzano Pomo-D’Oro Pasta, Oyster Ravioli with Lemon Beurre Blanc, and Confit Duck Mini Gyros with Black Truffle Tzatziki.

Sounds like the perfect celebration for two lovebirds!