BOSSIP Exclusive: Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Upcoming Birthday Plans With Her Man, Her Man, Her Man Common

It’s Virgo season! One of our favorite celebs born under the sign, Jennifer Hudson, spoke with BOSSIP and GlobalGrind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden ahead of her upcoming 43rd birthday, which is Thursday, September 12.

With her birthday falling just days before the start of Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson told BOSSIP her highest priority is spending her birthday with loved ones.

“You know I’m a Mama,” Hudson said. “I want to be with the children, my cats, my man, my man, my man! Just be with my family and have a nice old domestic birthday. And I wanna ride horses. Yep that is what I want to do.”

Hudson explained that she loves to celebrate her special day during her whole birthday month, but that riding horses has been high on her list for her actual birthday for some time now.

“They keep asking me, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘Now I told y’all I wanna ride horses. Soon as September 1st hits, it’s the countdown. So everything is dedicated to my birthday. So I’m getting everything in that I wanna do, since it’s my birthday I’m like, ‘So guys for my birthday can we do this? For my birthday can we do that?’ All the way leading up to the birthday. So I’m getting them to do everything I wanna do. Rhat’s what’s happening.”

Hudson and Common seemingly cemented their relationship publicly last January, when the rapper/actor appeared as a guest of the show. At the time Hudson jokingly questioned Common about his love life when he proceeded to gush about the woman in his life.

Since then the pair have appeared as a married couple onscreen in Breathe, and collaborated in the studio for the song “A GOD (There Is)” which appears on his and Pete Rock’s recently released album The Auditorium, Vol 1.

Hudson, who is the youngest woman to win an EGOT also told BOSSIP that she will continue to be ambitious in pursuit of her goals. And it turns out that some of those goals also include Common.

“I want to work on EGOT #2 that’s my goal,” Hudson said. “You know what I want? I need a Stellar Award I don’t have a Stellar Award.”

The Chicago native has been outspoken about her faith throughout her career and it seems likely there might be a gospel award worthy song on her upcoming holiday album The Gift Of Love but Hudson made a pitch to us for her song with Common to get the honor.

“Speaking of ‘my man, my man, my man,’ don’t you think our song “There Is A God” could be nominated? It’s a gospel song.”

It’s a beautiful song — if you haven’t heard it, check it out HERE.

In the meantime, Hudson will be plenty busy with the third season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” starting Monday, September 16. Hudson spoke about the show’s theme ‘Choose Joy,’ and her intent to welcome all kinds of guests including celebrities, viral sensations, and everyday heroes who embody the spirit of choosing joy in their daily lives.

During premiere week, Jennifer will welcome such stars as Angela Bassett, Sofía Vergara, Dave Bautista, and Marlon Wayans. Other celebs confirmed to join Jennifer this season include Saweetie, Andrea Bocelli, Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana DeBose, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell and more. Audiences can expect candid conversations, unforgettable performances, and inspiring stories that reflect the show’s uplifting mission.

“I just want to be with family,” Hudson told BOSSIP. “The show, the audience, the guests here feels like home, it is home to me and that’s how I feel about everyone here, it’s like my family and so I can’t wait to get back in the house of the happy place, spread, and choose joy this season and create more and more memories here at the Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Last season earned Hudson two GLAAD Media Awards and an NAACP award for Outstanding Talk Show Series, thanks in part to her positive and engaging approach to daytime tv. Even with the season returning during a particularly contentious Presidential election cycle, Hudson said she’s not afraid to have political guests and conversations.

“I like perspective, so we won’t shy away from that,” Hudson said. “That’s what this place is for, a platform to have their say, their perspective and their thoughts. Everything that helps us move forward as humans, I’m all for it.”

For more information, including local listings, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.