Truth Or TROLL? Here’s What Happened When Human Shenanigan DDG Announced Split From Halle Bailey

Social media is buzzing over popular Trolltuber DDG announcing his ‘breakup’ with Halle Bailey in a suspicious development that stirred up all sorts of shenanigans across the internet.

In a lengthy statement, the rapper/content creator revealed that he and the Little Mermaid star had mutually agreed to go their “separate ways.”

“Dear friends and supporters after much reflection and heartfelt conversations Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path for both of us. I cherish the time we spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

The rapper went on to say that the two of them will still consider each other as “best friends” and continue speaking of one another in high regard despite the split.

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other as we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parent we cherish the bond we built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared as we navigate to transition we asked for your understanding and support. “

The not-sure-if-serious split comes after the pair welcomed their already meme-famous son, Halo, earlier this year.

Naturally, fans went into detective mode to find a reason behind the split and pointed to a fruit-bearing Usher as the culprit.

During his recent LA show, Usher floated to a number of women in the crowd to seductively feed them fruit before arriving at Halle and then-boo DDG who took the cherries from the ‘Bad Girl’ singer and fed them to Bailey himself.

Following yet another viral Usher show moment, DDG posted about the interaction on Snapchat, writing, “usher tried to give halle a cherry in front of me.”

Do you think it's really a wrap for DDG and Halle?