Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame To Induct Spike Lee

Well Deserved: Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Announces Spike Lee Will Be Inducted Into The Superfan Gallery

Published on October 6, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announces Spike Lee’s die-hard Knicks fandom will become a part of history with an induction into the Superfan Gallery.

When discussing Spike Lee’s life, we can talk all day about his iconic films, but outside of work, his passion for sports is top tier. Spike’s love for the Knicks is one of a kind but it’s love in its purest form. The Knicks have had moments but their last championship came in 1973. Despite the disappointment season after season, Spike has held season tickets since 1985. Furthermore, he’s always been courtside with unconditional love and optimism for his Knicks.

His love will be forever cemented in history thanks to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame who plans to induct Spike into the Superfan Gallery. According to Complex, Jack Nicholson will also be inducted alongside Spike.

“I Knew The Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Inducted Players, Coaches, And Executives; However, I Never Knew That Could Happen For Fans To Be Celebrated In The Hall,” Spike wrote in his caption. “It’s Been My Experience That The Best Gifts I Have Received In My Life Were Complete Surprises. No Inkling, No Nuthin’, Then BOOM—I Got An Unexpected Phone Call Out Of Nowhere.”

As one would imagine this isn’t something Spike takes lightly and you could feel his excitement reading his caption.

“I Sincerely Thank The Basketball Hall Of Fame For This Totally Unexpected Blessing For My Love Of Basketball And My Crazy Love For The NEW YORK KNICKERBOCKERS! I Also Congratulate And Send Much Love To My Fellow Inductees Jack Nicholson, Billy Crystal And Alan Horwitz. And Dats Da Orange And Blue Skies Truth, Ruth. YA DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Love for a sports time can make or break you and if anyone has weathered the lowest of lows it’s been Spike. At least Jack saw Shaq and Kobe win a three-peat championship, Kobe win by himself, and LeBron James win in the Bubble. Despite having season tickets for a decade Spike has only seen a few winning seasons and never spoke ill of his beloved team.

You can read Spike Lee’s full post about the induction below.

 

