Cardi B Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors After Welcoming Third Child: ‘Y’all Need to Relax!’

Cardi B is no stranger to online drama, but one thing she won’t stand for is body-shaming—especially after giving birth to her third child just one month ago. The Bronx rapper, known for her unapologetic attitude, took to social media to shut down rumors and insults aimed at her post-baby body.

After posting an update on her weight loss journey, Cardi shared with her followers that while she’s shedding pounds everywhere, her face still holds onto some extra weight.

In typical internet fashion, some users couldn’t resist taking this as an opportunity to criticize her figure, with one particular fan tweeting, “The fact Cardi B really did that to her body is pissing me off! Like y’all gotta start loving yourself, ladies! No way she should’ve f**ked her s**t up like that and she really thinks that s**t looks good too. Smh, it don’t Cardi, you still bae a lil bit, but you blew it.”

Cardi B Drops The Faja Facts On Her Post-Pregnancy Transformation

Oh, but Cardi wasn’t having it. In true Cardi B style, she immediately clapped back, tweeting: “Y’all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE,” sharing photos of herself rocking a stunning nude black dress.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Another user took it a step further, body-shaming the rapper’s stomach, saying, “Babe, you still look crazy, and your stomach always looks like it’s about to rip apart. Focusing so much on how you look right now shouldn’t even be a thing because you just pushed out a child 😵‍💫 We gotta stop this.”

Cardi, never one to let an insult slide, responded in her usual fiery way, writing:

“B***h, you literally look like a f**in’ potato yet you talking bout my looks with a passion. This why I be dragging you b*****s by y’all draws, cause b***h why you got so much nerves.”

But beyond the witty comebacks and humor, Cardi made sure to clarify some facts. She retweeted a post from a fan pointing out that women are typically advised to wait at least six months after giving birth before considering plastic surgery. Cardi had only given birth a month ago, making the surgery rumors even more ridiculous.

For Cardi, this latest round of body shaming couldn’t have come at a worse time. Between balancing life as a new mom, handling her highly publicized divorce, working on her next studio album, and prepping for her performance at One Music Fest, the last thing she needs to worry about is defending her body.

Yet, the almost birthday girl’s refusal to be silenced proves once again why she’s such a powerful voice for women, especially those who face relentless scrutiny over their appearances.