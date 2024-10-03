DJ Akademiks Alleges Cardi Cheating With An NFL Player While Pregnant Prompted Estranged Couple’s Toxic TussleFuffle

On Wednesday, DJ Akademiks messily alleged that a pregnant Cardi B cheating on Offset with a well-known NFL player prompted THAT messy public spat between them.

Despite welcoming their third Mr. and Mrs. Cephus seed, Cardi B and Offset are still parting ways and Cardi is reportedly seeking custody of all three children and child support. Most recently, the two had a toxic tusslefuffle on social media that included Offset alleging Cardi B cheated while pregnant.

As previously reported, Cardi seemingly addressed the allegation in a now-deleted cryptic tweet that read “AND DID!!!” after publicly ripping into her estranged husband.

“Since you wanna f–king threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s–t because I’m moving on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?!” vented Cardi on Instagram Live. “It’s no fun when mama got the gun, right? It’s no fun when I’m slinging p***y, right? Are we going to court war?”

DJ Akademiks Alleges That Cardi Cheated On Offset With An NFL Player

As people continue to speculate about the estranged couple’s relationship, DJ Akademiks messily took to his livestream to spread a rumor he claims he heard from a source.

According to the streamer, Cardi B cheated on Offset with a well-known NFL superstar.

.

“I did hear who the person was Offset allegedly caught Cardi B with,” said Akademiks to his viewers. “This n**** is a dog, I’m wondering how he has time to do his original job. I just can’t tell y’all yet. I wanna tell y’all so bad. “I’ll give y’all one clue, it’s not a rapper. It’s a football player, it’s an NFL player. If I’m Offset, bruh, I can’t even root for that team no more.”

While not mentioning names, Akademiks alleged that the NFL player is someone who is currently on his fantasy team prompting Internet detectives to rule out Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyreek Hill.

Amid her Offset beef, Cardi said she’s willing to spill her own tea, so the “WAP” raptress might address the rumor directly.

In the meantime, Akademiks is being blasted online for gossiping.

Do YOU believe Akademiks’ NFL allegations about Cardi B?