PepsiCo & PLC Detroit Debut Capsule Collection Alongside Big Sean During The Black Footwear Forum

PepsiCo & PLC Detroit debuted their capsule collection alongside Detroit’s Very Own Big Sean during the Black Footwear Forum.

Back in 2023, PepsiCo embarked on an exciting 3-year partnership with PLC Detroit to increase representation in the design industry by providing opportunities to more black designers. Earlier in 2024, two PLC Detriot designers were allowed to participate in a four-week masterclass hosted by PepsiCo Design and Innovation. The result of the masterclass was PLC’s first-ever student-designed capsule collection designed by the winner.

According to a press release, PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College (PLC Detroit) held an event during the Black Footwear Forum in Detroit to debut the collection. Big Sean was on hand to help debut the first-ever student collection showcasing Baiyinah Ing’s winning design. Sean also held an inspiring fireside chat to discuss black creatives’ role in shaping the future, design, mentorship, and more. Attendees were able to view the collection and purchase on-site.

“As an artist and designer born and raised in Detroit, I’m deeply inspired by PepsiCo’s commitment to nurturing Black design talent at PLC Detroit in the very city that shaped me,” said Big Sean. “Detroit has always been a wellspring of cultural innovation, and PLC Detroit, as the sole HBCU focused on design, is playing a vital role in cultivating that legacy. With the help of partners like PepsiCo, I’m honored to play a role in uplifting the incredible talent emerging from a city that’s constantly defying expectations.”

The PepsiCo & PLC capsule collection will be available on PLC’s website in November. You can click after the jump to see more scenes from PepsiCo and PLC at the Black Footwear Forum.