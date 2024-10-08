Will You Be Streaming? Tubi Announces Deion Sanders & Rocsi Diaz Will Host New ‘We Got Time Today’ Talk Show

Streaming platform Tubi has announced that Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz will team up to host the “We Got Time Today” talk show.

On Tuesday, Tubi surprisingly announced that it would be airing a weekly talk show hosted by Deion Sanders and former 106 & Park Host Rocsi Diaz. The format will center around”real conversations” with various people from different backgrounds for each hour-long episode streaming in November.

According to Complex, Deion is excited about the show.

“This show is about tapping into the CULTURE,” Sanders said. “We’re going to LAUGH, DEBATE, INSPIRE and most importantly, we got time to TALK LIFE into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for THE Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a BIG fan of for a long time now.”

Rosci is also excited about the new show and reveals they plan on keeping the talk show authentic in every way.

“I can’t wait to explore everything and have real, authentic conversations that the culture is missing, from fun to serious and like Deion said, you can count on us to keep it 100,” Diaz, who also currently hosts the More to the Story podcast, said.

During the modern era of streaming ways, Tubi has run at its own pace and it has greatly benefited the streaming service. Now adding talk shows is its latest way to keep things fresh and original week to week.