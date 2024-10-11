Entertainment

Bama St. Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming '24

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought IT-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2024

Published on October 11, 2024

Alabama State Homecoming

Source: IG: @missmakaylah

 

Next up on our HBCU Homecoming tour is Alabama State University known for its pretty girls, dazzling dance squads (Sensational Stingettes and world-famous Honey Beez), and raucous school pride in the heart of Montgomery, Alabama.

Nestled in the birthplace of the modern civil rights movement, Alabama State University was founded in 1867 by nine formerly enslaved men now known as the Marion Nine, making ASU one of the nation’s oldest institutions of higher education founded for Black Americans.

In a growing trend among HBCUs, ASU boasts a diverse student body with students from more than 41 states and 21 countries. With a 20 to 1 student-faculty ratio, “students receive the personal attention, mentoring, encouragement and knowledge needed to achieve their dreams,” per its official website.

In 2024, the storied institution offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs from our historic teacher education program to a list of high-demand programs like the Doctorate in Physical Therapy, the Ph.D. in microbiology, the Master of Accountancy, the Master’s in Social Work and the Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance.

Notable alumni include 2 Chainz, Rickey Smiley, Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, Broadway stars Bonita Hamilton Ceasar and Brandon McCall (Lion King), Peabody Award-winner/actor/director Timothy Ware Hill, legendary football coach Woody McCorvey, international rugby star Phaidra Knight, the late Archbishop of the Catholic Church Joseph Lawson Howze, and many more.

Which HBCU Homecomings are you attending this year? Do you have your outfits picked out already? Is there a band you want to see perform? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Bama State baddies who slayed at Homecoming on the flip.

