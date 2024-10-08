Entertainment

Morgan State Mesmerizers Who Slayed Homecoming 2024

National Treasures: A Gallery of Morgan State Mesmerizers Who Brought Main Character Energy To Homecoming 2024

Published on October 8, 2024

We’re kicking off our annual HBCU Homecoming series with the Morgan State mesmerizers who brought main character energy to the yard at their bustling Homecoming in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland.

Founded in 1867 as one of the nation’s earliest institutions to offer post-secondary education to Black students, Morgan State University earned the prestigious distinction of ‘National Treasure’ from The National Trust For Historic Preservation.

Together, they developed a preservation plan for the many historic buildings on campus designed by celebrated Black architects Leon Bridges, Albert Cassell, Louis Fry, and Hilyard Robinson.

“The National Trust believes Historically Black Colleges and Universities tell an important and often overlooked American story,” said Stephanie Meeks, President/CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, during a press conference.

“We are proud to partner with Morgan State University–-a nationally-recognized innovator and education leader–-to demonstrate how the preservation of their remarkable older buildings can be a springboard for growth, rejuvenation, and revitalization.”

As Maryland’s largest HBCU, Morgan State “fulfills its mission to address the needs and challenges of the modern urban environment through intense community-level study and pioneering solutions,” per its official site.

Ranked as the 12th best HBCU in the nation (US News), the Carnegie-classified Doctoral Research Institution continues to attract brilliant minds while generating $1.1 billion in annual economic impact statewide.

Naturally, a university of this stature has an impressive collection of alumni including Mo’Nique, April Ryan, Kevin Liles, Deniece Williams, Robert F. Chew (known for his unforgettable role as Prop Joe on The Wire), and more.

Have you experienced Morgan State’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Morgan State Mesmerizers on the flip.

