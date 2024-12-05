Entertainment

Social Media Reacts To Kendrick & SZA's Grand National Tour

Aubrey Wept: Here’s What Happened When Kendrick & SZA Announced Their 2025 Grand National Tour

Published on December 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

Kendrick Lamar and SZA x Grand National Tour asset

Source: Andre D. Wagner

 

Music’s hottest work husband and wife duo is headed on the Grand National Tour where they’ll be performing at major stadiums across North America including Soldier Field in Chicago, Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and SoFi Stadium in Kendrick’s native Los Angeles.

The longtime friends and collaborators shook up Hip-Hop with the announcement just days after providing immaculate vibes on ‘Luther’ and ‘Gloria’ off Kendrick’s surprise GNX album.

According to the press release, Kendrick’s pgLang imprint is teaming up with the chart-topping rapper’s former label Top Dawg Entertainment and Live Nation to present the tour which kicks off in April 2025.

Check out the tour dates below:

Naturally, social media exploded over the unexpected announcement that sparked hilarious shenanigans while fueling growing anxiety over the pricey tickets.

With prime seating in the thousands, many fans scoffed at the Beyoncé-level ticket prices that match the year-defining hype created by Kendrick’s toppling of Drake.

At this point, it’s easy to predict a massive 2025 for Kendrick who’s gearing up for his highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LIX in LA ahead of the tour.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” the culture-shifting MC said in a statement.

But first, did you cop your tour tix yet? If so, which city? If not, why not? Do you think the ticket prices are too high? Who would you want to see as an opener on tour? Doechii? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213

Related Tags

Drake Kendrick Lamar Newsletter sza
More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close