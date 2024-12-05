Aubrey Wept: Here’s What Happened When Kendrick & SZA Announced Their 2025 Grand National Tour

Music’s hottest work husband and wife duo is headed on the Grand National Tour where they’ll be performing at major stadiums across North America including Soldier Field in Chicago, Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and SoFi Stadium in Kendrick’s native Los Angeles.

The longtime friends and collaborators shook up Hip-Hop with the announcement just days after providing immaculate vibes on ‘Luther’ and ‘Gloria’ off Kendrick’s surprise GNX album.

According to the press release, Kendrick’s pgLang imprint is teaming up with the chart-topping rapper’s former label Top Dawg Entertainment and Live Nation to present the tour which kicks off in April 2025.

Check out the tour dates below:

Naturally, social media exploded over the unexpected announcement that sparked hilarious shenanigans while fueling growing anxiety over the pricey tickets.

With prime seating in the thousands, many fans scoffed at the Beyoncé-level ticket prices that match the year-defining hype created by Kendrick’s toppling of Drake.

At this point, it’s easy to predict a massive 2025 for Kendrick who’s gearing up for his highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LIX in LA ahead of the tour.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” the culture-shifting MC said in a statement.

But first, did you cop your tour tix yet? If so, which city? If not, why not? Do you think the ticket prices are too high? Who would you want to see as an opener on tour? Doechii? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour on the flip.