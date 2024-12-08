Daddy’s Girl! Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka’s Kobe Year 8th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant never misses an opportunity to celebrate her children and honor her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The mom of four took to Instagram to send sweet birthday wishes to her baby girl, Bianka, as she turned 8, the number synonymous with her late father whose jersey hangs in the Lakers rafters.

“BB-8! BB is 8 today! Happy birthday to our Sunshine. We love you so much, Bianka! You bring so much love and laughter into our lives,” she wrote. You are so loved mama! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉 You say it’s your BB8 birthday, and I’ll keep reminding you it’s your daddy (#8 ) year.”

Over the summer, Bianka also threw out the opening pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in honor of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation started in honor of her father and sister, Gianna, who also tragically passed in a fatal helicopter crash in 2020.

Despite her insurmountable loss, Mama Mamba has helped to keep both her husband and her baby girl’s memories alive. She worked alongside Nike to bring the Mamba League Invitational to fruition and struck a deal to bring Kobe’s iconic shoe back to life in its original colorways. She was also on hand to unveil Kobe’s official statue at Crypto Arena as well as another depicting an embrace between he and Gigi shared at a Lakers game prior to their passing.

Vanessa also took on the city of Los Angeles after photos of her loved one’s bodies taken at the horrific crash site were passed around by responding officers. She sued and reached a $28 million settlement for the insensitive actions of those involved. All three of the remaining Bryant children seem to be adjusting as well as possible to the loss of their beloved father and sister; however, Vanessa’s strength has been unbelievable.

She definitely is on the strongest soldiers list and we are always wishing the Bryant family nothing but the best.