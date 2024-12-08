Horoscopes For The Week Of December 8
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of December 8
Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
This week on the 15th Mercury goes direct under a Gemini Full Moon on the same day, but still leaves Mars in retrograde in Leo. This mix of cosmos may make us feel like we are in this stop-start energy which could mean that it may simply be best to lay low until after mid-January.
Especially if you are looking at making a big purchase, expanding your family or starting a new career. By late Feb all energy will be a “go” for any of these types of projects.
If things simply can not wait – prepare for angry outbursts, complicated technology snags and ultimately for things to be delayed overall. (This will be mainly caused by this Mars in Leo retrograde)
Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CAPRICORN:
Brace yourself for deep healing over your birthday season. This will especially apply to those of you who have been dodging childhood wounds or important conversations with loved ones around your deeper feelings. Things will get messy, but then they will get very good.
RED FLAG: Been thinking of taking up a new spiritual practice? The New Year will be a great time to do so.
SWEET SPOT: Success and transformation often go hand in hand – how will you handle the goodness of it all?
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
AQUARIUS:
Going with the flow will allow you to be fully present in the moment which will cause you to honor your deeper feelings, including joy, which is good as it looks as though you’ll have plenty of reason to celebrate in the very near future.
RED FLAG: What do you wish to experience in this life? Call it in now so that you can have fabulous memories in your elderly years… Don’t be passive when it comes to how you want to live life!
SWEET SPOT: Now through your birthday is a fantastic time to increase your intuition. Start with doing third-eye opening exercises and wearing the color purple as often as you can.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
PISCES:
Your ancestors are urging you to release any guilt associated with past mishaps – even if it was your fault. All you can do is make amends, learn, change your behavior and move forward. Stewing in the past just makes for a sad life.
RED FLAG: Trusting people is all well and good, but if they have an untrustworthy track record- I urge you to use common sense when dealing with them. And yes the person who comes to mind is most likely who Spirit is speaking of.
SWEET SPOT: Honor your inner rebel by coloring outside the lines…maybe start with a bold wardrobe change?
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
ARIES:
Have you given careful thought as to your next steps about that looming situation? The cards are showing that you may need to postpone moving forward and seek more knowledge from a source you trust. This will also apply to those with Aries in Mars, Mercury, and the Moon sign. Note this could also be about a financial or health matter.
RED FLAG: Laziness around a financial matter now, may cost you dearly in the near future.
SWEET SPOT: If you find it hard to quiet your mind, spend this week deep in meditation as often as you can while turning off all devices for at least 20 minutes at a time.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
TAURUS:
Taureans, expecting others’ moral compass to be honest and forthcoming is foolish. Observe how people move not just with you but also with others. If they are being scammy, shady, and underhanded in their dealings with others – what would make them truly treat you differently?
RED FLAG: Some shocking news may potentially come out about a family member or close friend over these next few weeks.
SWEET SPOT: Plan a little adventure for yourself– this can be as simple as working from a new coffee shop or as extravagant as treating yourself to a Broadway show.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
GEMINI:
The burden of the politics that your family likes to play with one another shouldn’t rest on your shoulders, especially if it doesn’t really impact or involve you. Step back and let the drama fall from your shoulders and allow them to deal with their own messiness. This may even look like you opting out of family outings or holiday dinners.
RED FLAG: If you’re gonna commit to a home project – go all in and know that it will be worth it in the end. Whatever you do, don’t be cheap on the materials.
SWEET SPOT: Maintain the innocence of your inner child by taking them out to play as often as possible. Give yourself permission to dream a bit bigger and decide what that looks like for you going into the New Year.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CANCER:
If you feel like life is slowing you down a bit, then know you’re right on track. You’re in a season of blossoming into your next version and it will often make you feel a bit stuck or like an outsider looking into the window of your old life. Take this time to sit and journal and dream of the life you wish to have. And don’t worry, your Spirit team is working everything out behind the scenes.
RED FLAG: If your job is never-ending stress, then now may be the time to consider a big change!
SWEET SPOT: Your dreams are extremely prophetic at this time! Get a dream journal and when you wake up, take a moment to write down everything that you can remember. You’ll start to notice a pattern of what is being shown to you by the Universe.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LEO:
Sharing your gifts (of any variety) freely at this time instead of suppressing them could bring you abundance in all the ways it wishes to show up for you. The possibilities are truly endless. But a word of caution – only share from an overflowing cup. If you are burnt out – better to say no now and rest up then do something and be resentful later.
RED FLAG: Be careful as to whom you share your future goals with – not everyone around you is rooting for you.
SWEET SPOT: This is a great time as the year comes to a close to do a vision board and re-write your wish list for a mate if you’re seeking and single.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
VIRGO:
Have you been feeling the deep desire to hide out from the world until next year? If so, Spirit wants you to follow that urge! Many of you have spent the past several years heavily giving to others and now it’s time for you to TAKE. Take a breather, take a break, and take back your energy from the world. Enjoy your cocoon and do a pop-out in January. Or heck even March.
RED FLAG: If you’ve been struggling romantically, ask your ancestors what you are missing. What lesson are you not learning? And know that this may lead you to some answers about yourself you don’t like – but it will help you self-correct any self-defeating habits.
SWEET SPOT: Any lingering creative goals you’ve had – should now be revisited while we have all of this retrograde happening. FYI: Retrogrades are a great time for do-overs!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LIBRA:
Are you feeling exhausted? If so then you’re being asked to give yourself grace and let folks know that you are overburdened. Either ask them for help or tell them to be patient as you may move slower than normal. It’s important that you honor your need for rest as it could end up affecting your health in the not-too-distant future. Rest dear.
RED FLAG: Compromises are all well and good but to what end? If you’re the one always giving up what you truly desire, then how is this a compromise?
SWEET SPOT: Seek out friends and events that bring you inner peace and harmony. This is priceless….
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SCORPIO:
Muster the courage to raise the volume on your self-love. You need you, heavily at this time. Spend time meditating while listening to Solar Plexus Chakra meditations as this is where our self-esteem fits. If it helps, hitting the gym and getting a therapist would be a great move for you at this time as well. Your Spirit team wants to lift you up – but you must be confident enough to grab the golden baton for the next version of you.
RED FLAG: A false lover may be in your midst – stay vigilant.
SWEET SPOT: If your loved ones are asking for your participation in family events (and they – the humans — aren’t too toxic) then go for it! You may find that you’ve missed them and it feels good to kick it surrounded by joy and laughter.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SAGITTARIUS:
Comparison is the thief of joy. This will be quite true for you this week as your ego may take a hit at work as another colleague is recognized for their work and perhaps promoted over you. Don’t sweat this — your time to shine and be recognized is on the horizon. Stay focused on your goals and stay on track.
RED FLAG: Letting go of a loved one can be hard, but we must allow people to have their lessons along their journey and often it will be without us.
SWEET SPOT: You’re entering a period of rebirth in every direction starting right at the New Year. Are you in?
Have a great week, guys!
————————————————————————-
Source: Courtesy / Psychic Zya
Zya is a globally recognized, professionally trained Psychic Medium currently residing in Miami. You can book a session with her at BookZYA.com
-
