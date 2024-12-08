BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of December 8

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Astro Overview:

This week on the 15th Mercury goes direct under a Gemini Full Moon on the same day, but still leaves Mars in retrograde in Leo. This mix of cosmos may make us feel like we are in this stop-start energy which could mean that it may simply be best to lay low until after mid-January.

Especially if you are looking at making a big purchase, expanding your family or starting a new career. By late Feb all energy will be a “go” for any of these types of projects.

If things simply can not wait – prepare for angry outbursts, complicated technology snags and ultimately for things to be delayed overall. (This will be mainly caused by this Mars in Leo retrograde) Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…

CAPRICORN:

Brace yourself for deep healing over your birthday season. This will especially apply to those of you who have been dodging childhood wounds or important conversations with loved ones around your deeper feelings. Things will get messy, but then they will get very good. RED FLAG: Been thinking of taking up a new spiritual practice? The New Year will be a great time to do so. SWEET SPOT: Success and transformation often go hand in hand – how will you handle the goodness of it all?

