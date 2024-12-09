So Sad: BlackGirlDisney Co-Founder Dominique Brown Dies Due To Allergic Reaction At Influencer Event

Disney enthusiast Dominique Brown has sadly passed away in a tragic way, and family and followers of the influencer are demanding answers.

Brown, a popular social media influencer known for her love for Disney movies, theme parks, and collectibles, recently attended an influencer event held by BoxLunch and suffered a fatal allergic reaction to food. She was 34.

The BoxLunch event was held on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles at the Vibiana venue. According to PEOPLE, Brown alerted staff to her allergy, and she was told that her food did not contain the allergen. However, shortly after eating, she began to feel ill. An X, formerly known as Twitter, user claimed to have known Brown and stated that she immediately asked to be taken to the hospital.

“She was my mom’s best friend of 10 years. She asked if there were peanuts in the food, and everyone told her no.”

“When she instantly felt bad, she asked someone to take her to the hospital,” @obsessions, an alleged attendee of the event, tweeted.

PEOPLE reported that one of their reporters was at the event and witnessed Brown receiving CPR after 911 was called. Additionally, a BoxLunch representative provided a statement to the outlet.

“We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles,” the representative told People. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time.”

Dominique Brown’s Brother Posts Heartfelt Message After His Sister’s Death

After the news of Brown’s death, many people, including her brother, Patrick Ramos, took to her Instagram to post their condolences. On her most recent Instagram post, Ramos honored Brown and thanked social media users for their support.

“Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” Ramos wrote in Dominique’s Instagram comments. “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community that loved Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.”

Dominique Brown Co-Created #BlackGirlDisney

In addition to her love of Disney, Brown was the co-creator of BlackGirlDisney.

The pair created the community after they saw a need for representation in the Disney lover’s community. As mentioned, many fans flocked to her comments to share their love of Disney and Dominique.

“I’ve just been sitting here thinking of what to say because I can’t process that you aren’t here. Thank you for creating and holding space for all of Black Disney girls. I hope you know you that you are so deeply loved and will be profoundly missed. Love you so so much,” @takeabreakthwithalexis wrote. “I remember the Orange Coast College campus tour days and them always using your bubbly personality to recruit new students! Consistent in all your greatness Dom and I’m sure Your spirit will continue to shine bright in whatever dimension it graces next,” @whoisphabo commented.

We send our condolences to Dominique’s friends, family, and fans.