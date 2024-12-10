Reality TV

MTV's 'Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship! Returns In January

New Episodes Of ‘Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship!’ Return To MTV In January

Published on December 10, 2024

If you thought you had it bad in the relationship department, rest assured there are folks who have it worse.

Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship! key art

Source: Courtesy / Paramount

BOSSIP is excited to exclusively reveal the trailer for upcoming new episodes of MTV’s ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret with this season’s couples hailing from New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa, Seattle, and Tacoma. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

Check out the trailer below:

Wow. We’d say we’re surprised but in this era of catfishing, ghosting and situationships — a lot of this sounds right on target. Have you ever found yourself in a secret relationship?

Use #MTVSecretRelationship and follow along with the show on Instagram, X and TikTok to keep up with Travis and Rahne’s journey as they uncover these secret relationships.

Stream the first two seasons of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! on Paramount+.

MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! returns with all new episodes Tuesday, January 7th at 9PM ET/PT following an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! is produced by SHARP Entertainment for MTV.

