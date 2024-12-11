Civil Rights & Social Justice

Jazmir Tucker Killed By Ohio Police Thanksgiving Day

Jazmir Tucker: 15-Year-OId Ohio Boy Killed By Police Thanksgiving Day Who Waited 7 Minutes To Render Aid

Published on December 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Glowing bokeh Police lights blur with Yellow tape showing typography do not cross, alert concept background. Police, legal, inquiry, warning concept

Source: Muhammad Farhad / Getty

 

Police violence doesn’t take days off. It could be your momma’s birthday, Christmas, Easter, or Thanksgiving: An officer is going to pull out their weapon and shoot a non-threatening person dead.

According to The Guardian, a Black 15-year-old Akron, Ohio, boy named Jazmir Tucker was gunned down by a police officer on Thanksgiving Day, and the body camera video from the incident has been released to the public. The video doesn’t give a clear view of what took place prior to the shooting, but it clearly shows that the officer fired almost immediately upon encountering Tucker.

Related Stories

Two officers, including the one in question, reportedly heard gunshots and began walking the streets to investigate. When they saw Tucker, the boy began to run and after a very brief chase, the officer fired approximately seven rounds in his direction. Tucker lay motionless on the ground and was not even approached for medical care for 10 minutes.

“In hindsight, the amount of time that expired between the shooting and the initiation of physical aid to Jazmir is deeply troubling to me,” Akron’s mayor, Shammas Malik, said in a statement on Thursday, alongside the release of the footage. “I want to be clear that any unreasonable delay in the rendering of aid by police officers is unacceptable and has no place in Akron.”

Jazmir’s family’s attorney, Robert Gresham, released a statement about the shooting following the release of the body camera footage.

When police finally approached Jazmir’s body and searched him, they found a pistol inside a zipped pocket of his coat. This proves that Jazmir was not threatening the officers and that there was zero need to use deadly force to end a foot chase.

“The police department did a number of things tactically wrong in this case, starting with the aggressiveness that they initiated this pursuit … These officers came out with the intent to do one thing: shoot and kill,” the attorney Robert Gresham said in a statement. “What I perceive to be the biggest issue here is there’s a culture of violence in this particular police department.”

 

Rest in peace, Jazmir Tucker. We hope the officer involved is charged and convicted.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

Cardi B & Kulture attend Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close