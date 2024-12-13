Pop Culture

BOSSIP's 2024 Holiday Party Brings Out Celebs

Tis The Season: BOSSIP Hosts Festively Fabulous Star-Studded Soiree At Moonlight Atlanta

Published on December 13, 2024

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

After another standout year of eviscerating the Internet, BOSSIP threw a festively fabulous soiree attended by the city’s elite, including reality TV stars, influencers, and tastemakers.

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

On Wednesday, Atlanta’s Moonlight Lounge at the newly opened Forth Hotel played host to the night of fun and impeccable vibes.

The red carpet was rolled out for the likes of actress/reality star Sincerely Ward, known for her role in BET+’s Style Me For Christmas, new Real Housewife of Atlanta, Kelli Ferrell, Mendeecees Harris of Love & Hip Hop fame, and Ralph Pittman of #RHOA.

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Also seen on the scene was entertainment manager Karen KD” Douglas, as well as Dr. Scott and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe of Married to Medicine.

 

BOSSIP holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Actress Dawn Halfkenny joined them…

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

and influencers Melissa Mitchell, Mel Mitchell, Paige Shari, Krystal Garner, Liz Smith, Kodak Boi, Shod Santiago, Anisa Breneé, and Ariel Gunn, who all added extra sparkle to the evening, mingling with guests and posing for photos.

BOSSIP holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

 

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

BOSSIP holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

DJ Wally Sparks brought the sounds for the evening by spinning an eclectic mix of R&B, hip-hop, and holiday classics, leaving the dance floor packed all night long. In typical Wally Sparks fashion he also displayed his turntable skills that make him one of the best in business.

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Throughout the night, guests sipped cocktails from a premium open bar and enjoyed Hors d’oeuvres and a custom pasta station while soaking in the ambiance of the chic new venue, which boasts sweeping views of Atlanta’s skyline.

BOSSIP holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

BOSSIP holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Capturing the night’s magic were photographers Freddy O and Nikon Don, who caught photos of attendees like comedians Tyler Chronicles and Nick Banks reveling in the holiday spirit.

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Guests were also treated to photos in the OTB booth, which featured festive cut-outs and print-outs of photos to take home as keepsakes.

As the night unfolded, attendees enjoyed a mix of networking and celebrating, with some even hinting at exciting collaborations to come in 2024.

BOSSIP’s holiday party proved to be a sensationally star-studded affair, blending the perfect mix of Atlanta’s finest and festive flair.

 

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

As we close out the year, it’s clear that no one throws a party like us, and we’re grateful to our celebrity connections, supporters, and readers who’ve been on this journey with us since 2006!

Bossip Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

 

BOSSIP Holiday

Source: NiKon Don / @NikonDon

Who would you like to see at next year’s BOSSIP holiday party? Let us know in the comments!

 

