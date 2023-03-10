Bossip Video

Things are heating up between Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora in their fiery divorce case. This week, Pittman slammed claims of infidelity and aggression made in Drew Sidora’s eye-brow-raising divorce petition.

As previously reported Sidora and her soon-to-be ex-husband filed for divorce in Gwinnett County, GA, citing that their nine-year-long marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for reconciliation. In her petition, Drew accused the My Mind Music CEO of mental abuse and physical aggression. She also alleged that Pittman, 37, slept with several women during the course of their union.

According to Radar Online, Pittman has now denied the claims in a response filed this week. He said he never cheated on Sidora and that he never physically assaulted the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Pittman also filed a counter-claim for divorce against Drew, the report noted.

The father of two is requesting joint custody of their children, Machai and Aniya.

In his original petition, he asked the court to kick Drew out of the massive Georgia mansion they share, but judges have yet to rule on the motion, reports Radar.

Pittman says “he hopes to resolve” the divorce in an “amicable fashion and “work to preserve the sanctity of the parties’ private lives,” but right, now things are looking far from amicable.

Drew Sidora Accuses Ralph Pittman Of Stealing And Wants Him To Pay For Bills That He Racked Up With His Alleged Mistresses

After already accusing Pittman of being a “serial cheater and adulterer”, Drew Sidora wants her estranged husband to be “solely responsible” for all of the hefty bills incurred from his alleged sexcapades.

“Drew wants Ralph to be ‘solely responsible’ for ‘any debt that he has incurred entertaining his multiple paramours, taking trips with or to visit his paramours, and gifts for his multiple women,” the documents stated per Radar.

The former Disney star also accused Pittman of stealing “a large sum of money” from her business bank account in mid-February.

The petition added:

“Such cruel treatment has actually persisted for the past couple of years of the parties’ marriage but has accelerated and gotten progressively worse during the month of February 2023.”

The Game star said she was close to filing a restraining order against Pittman after a Feb. 20, 2023 incident where he got “physically aggressive” with her by grabbing a phone out of her hands last month, causing it to fall and break.

As previously reported Bravo watchers will get to see this messy divorce documented on season 15 of #RHOA when it drops later this year. Not only that but former Love & Hip Hop star Mimi Faust hinted that Sidora was secretly seeing her ex-fiancée Ty Young.

What do you think of Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s marital woes?

