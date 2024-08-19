Phaedra Parks Sparks Dating Buzz At Charles Oakley Gala
The Ladies Of #RHOA Sweet Sixteen Sparkle & Shine At A Gorgeous Gala, Questions Commence About Phaedra Parks’ Date
The ladies of the “Sweet Sixteen” season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently got gussied up for a gala, and Phaedra Parks’ date is causing a commotion.
On Friday, the #RHOA cast flooded Atlanta’s Omni Hotel for The Charles Oakley Foundation’s Black Tie Gala.
Intending to help fight hunger and build a better community through donations, the affair brought out ALL of the housewives who filmed while Bravo cameras rolled.
Seen on the scene was, of course, Charles Oakley’s wife, #RHOA newbie Angela Oakley.
Angela addressed the crowd and hit the carpet with her hubby while wearing a rhinestone-adorned cut-out dress.
Also seen on the scene was Porsha Williams, who sparkled and shone in an exquisite cream-colored gown…
as well as Drew Sidora, who was dripping in jewels as styled by celeb stylist Leah Taylor.
Also spotted was newbie Kelli Ferrell, whose intricate dress turned heads…
Shamea Morton, who made this gold-gilded statement…
and Cynthia “cheekbones” Bailey.
Some Of The #RHOA Ladies Brought Dates To The Charles Oakley Foundation Gala
It was date night for Brit Eady, who posed alongside her handsome hubby Mike Cunningham…
and it was also apparently date night for Phaedra Parks as well.
The #RHOA returner/Married To Medicine star was spotted on the carpet with businessman Cheick Kone, and social media has LOTS to say about it.
Hit the flip for more buzz on the possible couple.
Phaedra Parks Spotted With Entrepreneur Cheick Kone
Phaedra Parks may have a new romance blossoming with multi-business entrepreneur, Cheick Kone, but some social media users are skeptical about her alleged new boo.
Over the weekend, Parks, 50, was spotted getting close to Kone while attending The Charles Oakley Foundation, a charity event held by the husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) newcomer Angeal Oakley, that works with communities to end hunger and poverty.
Photos and videos obtained by The RHOA Talk on Aug. 17 captured Phaedra snuggling up close to the auto salesman and medical supply company owner as they attended the lavish event.
With her hand wrapped around Kone, Parks shined in a black sweeping v-neck gown that showed off her curves and assets. She completed the look with a shiny statement necklace and a unique updo. Kone kept his attire simple, sporting a classic black suit custom-tailored by Nyonisela Sioh, the ex-boyfriend of NeNe Leakes. According to a press release, RHOA cameras were on the scene filming the event for the upcoming season.
Social Media Reacts To The Phaedra Parks Dating Buzz
Social media users were abuzz with reactions to the news, speculating whether Parks had found a new man or just some eye candy. Supporters praised Kone’s looks, describing him as “fine” and “a snack.” While some congratulated Parks, others expressed skepticism about Kone, labeling him “a scammer” and advising her to be cautious, particularly given her past with Apollo Nida. Additionally, there was some criticism of Kone’s choice to have his suit tailored by Niyoh, with one person commenting;
“Not Nene’s man tailoring his suit. Him (Nene’s man), Patricia, and Messy Simon are all in cahoots now with this guy lol.”
https://Twitter.com/followloulou/status/1825227728410288450
Phaedra’s Romance History
Parks’ rumored romance with Kone is a hopeful new chapter, especially given the challenges she’s faced in her love life. Previously married to Nida in 2009, their relationship deteriorated due to his legal troubles. Parks announced her decision to divorce Nida, the father of their two children, Ayden and Dylan, in 2014 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. Nida, who had been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft in 2014, had his sentence reduced by one year in March 2019, but he was re-incarcerated in June for violating his release conditions.
As highlighted by The Atlanta Black Star, Parks was also linked to actor Medina Islam in 2019, with their relationship featured on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, but it ended in 2020 due to differences in intimacy expectations. In 2016, she briefly dated Tim Norman from Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, but their relationship ended abruptly after Norman’s arrest in a murder-for-hire plot. Parks also had a short-lived relationship with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone, which lasted only a few months.
What do you think? Do Kone and Parks make the perfect match?
