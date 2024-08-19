The Ladies Of #RHOA Sweet Sixteen Sparkle & Shine At A Gorgeous Gala, Questions Commence About Phaedra Parks’ Date

The ladies of the “Sweet Sixteen” season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently got gussied up for a gala, and Phaedra Parks’ date is causing a commotion.

On Friday, the #RHOA cast flooded Atlanta’s Omni Hotel for The Charles Oakley Foundation’s Black Tie Gala.

Intending to help fight hunger and build a better community through donations, the affair brought out ALL of the housewives who filmed while Bravo cameras rolled.

Seen on the scene was, of course, Charles Oakley’s wife, #RHOA newbie Angela Oakley.

Angela addressed the crowd and hit the carpet with her hubby while wearing a rhinestone-adorned cut-out dress.

Also seen on the scene was Porsha Williams, who sparkled and shone in an exquisite cream-colored gown…

as well as Drew Sidora, who was dripping in jewels as styled by celeb stylist Leah Taylor.

Also spotted was newbie Kelli Ferrell, whose intricate dress turned heads…

Shamea Morton, who made this gold-gilded statement…

and Cynthia “cheekbones” Bailey.

Some Of The #RHOA Ladies Brought Dates To The Charles Oakley Foundation Gala

It was date night for Brit Eady, who posed alongside her handsome hubby Mike Cunningham…

and it was also apparently date night for Phaedra Parks as well.

The #RHOA returner/Married To Medicine star was spotted on the carpet with businessman Cheick Kone, and social media has LOTS to say about it.

