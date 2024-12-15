Tragic Loss In Police Chase Crash: Family of 10-Year-Old Awarded $80 Million

The family of 10-year-old Da’Karia Spicer has been awarded $79.85 million in damages following a deadly 2020 crash caused by a Chicago police pursuit.

A life cut short.

A Routine Trip Turns Tragic

What started as a regular trip quickly turned into a nightmare when police attempted to stop another vehicle for a traffic violation in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to WGN-TV, on the day of the crash, Da’Karia was riding with her father, Kevin Spicer, and her 5-year-old brother, Dhaamir, to pick up a laptop at Foster Park Elementary School.

She was in the backseat when the driver of the fleeing car sped off, eventually crashing into a gray car before colliding with the Spicer family’s vehicle. Da’Karia tragically lost her life, while her father and younger brother sustained injuries in the wreck.

(Viewer discretion advised) Video of crash, here.

City Accountability: A Delayed Admission

Initially, the City of Chicago denied that the police pursuit caused the fatal accident.

Like are you serious?

However, in November 2023, the city admitted responsibility for the tragedy. This admission came after years of pain and frustration for the Spicer family, who sought justice for their incalculable loss.

Legal Battle for Justice

Attorneys from the law firm Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C., represented the Spicer family throughout the case. In WGN-TV, attorney Lance D. Northcutt spoke after the verdict, criticizing the city’s insurance carrier for its handling of the case.

“The City of Chicago did what was in their power to step up and resolve this case, but their insurance carrier gambled with taxpayers’ money and gambled that a jury would not recognize the Spicer family’s incalculable loss. They put profits over humanity. We never should have gotten to the point where a jury had to listen to the excruciating evidence involved in this case,” said Northcutt.

The jury ultimately recognized the magnitude of the Spicer family’s loss and awarded nearly $80 million in damages.

A Verdict That Speaks Volumes

While no monetary award can ever replace Da’Karia’s life, the $79.85 million verdict sends a strong message about the devastating impact of reckless police pursuits and the need for accountability. It’s important to prioritize public safety during police chases, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

This case demonstrates that.

The Bigger Picture: Risks of Police Pursuits

Da’Karia Spicer’s tragic death is a heartbreaking example of the risks associated with police pursuits. In Chicago alone, a 2019 study shows that approximately 66% of police chases in the city ended in crashes, according to a report by Fox 32 Chicago.

Alarmingly, nearly half (48%) of those injured during police pursuits between 2006 and 2016 were innocent bystanders, as reported by Gainsberg Law. These sobering numbers highlight the dangerous toll of high-speed chases, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

Beyond the human cost, the financial implications over the past decade are also alarming. The City of Chicago has paid approximately $500 million in settlements related to police misconduct and civil rights violations.

This case not only showcases the need for justice but also calls for a critical review of pursuit policies to prevent further tragedies. Some US states have implemented “no-chase policies,” but revisions for certain cases continue to change the policy’s weight and fatalities continue to rise.

A Community in Mourning

Da’Karia Spicer’s tragic death leaves a void in her family and the Chicago community. As the Spicer family continues to heal, this verdict offers a measure of justice and a step toward closure for a pain that can never truly be erased.