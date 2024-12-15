Will Smith Clears Up Internet Rumors Connecting Him To Diddy ‘You Can Stop All Of That Bulls**t’

As Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legacy continues to be challenged, Will Smith joins the list of celebrities who feel the need to clear their name. The King Richard star addressed social media rumors claiming a connection between Diddy’s alleged crimes and Smith.

The actor and rapper performed at the Observatory North Park Theater in San Diego on Thursday, Dec. 12. According to TMZ, during the performance, he decided to clean the air regarding his relationship with Diddy.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true, you know?” Smith said. “I’ve been seeing y’all’s memes and stuff … Some of that stuff’s funny. … I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s*** to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all them memes. You can stop all of that bulls***.”

Though the two have been at the same events and picture together, Smith says their relationship ends there.

“I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s***,” he claimed. “So whenever y’all hear it, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie.” “I don’t even like baby oil,” Smith joked. “But, no, having said that publicly. Y’all the first time. I usually don’t respond to dumbass stuff because it’s so many things. People say so much stuff. But that one — your memes was doin’ too much. Y’all was having me mad.”

As BOSSIP has reported, Diddy is currently awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. He is being held on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and despite many attempts, he has not received bail. His trial is set for May 2025. His downfall began in October 2023 after his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit claiming sexual assault and abuse. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. The disgraced music mogul has denied all allegations.

In addition to Will Smith, Jamie Foxx addressed online rumors connecting him to Diddy during his new Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.

“I left them parties early. I was out by 9. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here,” Foxx joked.