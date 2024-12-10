Jamie Foxx Reveals Brain Bleed Led To His Severe 2023 Stroke, Denies Diddy Had Him Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx is finally opening up about the mysterious medical emergency that left him hospitalized for weeks beginning in April 2023.

On his new Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was released Dec. 10, the 56-year-old comic and actor revealed that he experienced a brain bleed that caused him to have a severe stroke.

“It is a mystery,” the Texas native told fans, according to CNN. “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.”

Foxx revealed that he was rushed to the hospital on April 11, 2023, after he experienced “a bad headache.” The star, who was with a friend at the time of the incident, asked his pal for an aspirin thinking that the medicine would help remedy the pain.

“And I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do,” he continued.

Before he could take the aspirin, The Jamie Foxx Show star said his memory completely “went out.”

He added:

“I don’t remember 20 days.”

With the help of his sister, Foxx was rushed to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, where doctors revealed he was suffering from a severe brain bleed that had caused a stroke. The actor was told that without immediate surgery, he would not survive. Following the procedure, Foxx was informed by his doctors that while he had a chance to make a full recovery, it would be a challenging road ahead.

Here’s Why Jamie Foxx Was Not In The Public Eye Following His Medical Setback

In a candid explanation of why he stayed out of the public eye for so long, Foxx shared that his family decided to keep him away from media attention because he was so disoriented and dizzy that his head would uncontrollably bob. His daughter was especially concerned that, if seen in this condition, people might turn his vulnerability into an internet meme.

Foxx checked into a top physical rehabilitation center in Chicago in late April, according to TMZ. The center is known as one of the country’s leading facilities for physical medicine and rehabilitation, specializing in treating severe physical traumas such as stroke recovery, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cancer rehabilitation.

He eventually gained consciousness on May 4, 2023, requiring a wheelchair to move around, and was shocked when he learned that he had brain bleeding and a stroke.

“Here’s the thing. When you dream about what you want to be in life, you don’t dream tragedy,” Foxx told the crowd, struggling to hold back tears. Since recovering from the incident, the Ray actor told the audience that he would be “living” life to the fullest.

Jamie Foxx Made A Joke About Sean Diddy Combs’ Sex Trafficking Case

Later in the Netflix special, Jamie Foxx took a moment to address some explosive rumors involving him and embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to Deadline, shortly after the comedy special aired, social media was abuzz with speculation that Combs, who is currently facing charges related to sex trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering, had poisoned Foxx.

The rumors suggested that Foxx had contacted the FBI, leading to Combs’ arrest. Foxx took the opportunity to set the record straight and address the wild claims head-on. He told the crowd that the rumors were false.

“The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?” the entertainer quipped. “Hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9 p.m. because something don’t look right, it’s slippery in here.”

Foxx continued on his Netflix special, referencing Combs’ infamous parties.

“If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson &…I’m just kidding,” he added while joking about the FBI’s findings in March.

Earlier this year, the FBI reportedly discovered and seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy’s Miami home. However, in September, Diddy and his legal team refuted claims that thousands of bottles were found at the Bad Boy Records CEO’s residence. They clarified that the hip-hop mogul only kept a few bottles on hand, explaining that he “buys in bulk.”

What do you think of Jamie Foxx’s new Netflix special? Have you seen it?