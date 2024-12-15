BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of December 15

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Astro Overview:

Pretty busy week in the cosmos! Let’s start with some awesome news! Mercury finally goes direct on the 15th and many of you will feel a sense of relief that things can now move forward more smoothly for you.

Also on the 15th we have a Full Moon in Gemini which is a great time to craft creative rituals, calling in for more joy and spontaneity in your life, or if you’ve been hiding your creative gifts then ask Spirit to open doors for those particular gifts to flourish. Finally on the 21st the Sun moves into Capricorn. This is a great time to make huge plans for your life and then set things in motion on the 30th when we have a New Moon in Capricorn. Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…

CAPRICORN:

Alrighty, Cappys get ready to move full steam ahead. With Mercury going direct on the 15th and then the Sun moving into your sign on the 21st, y’all are being set up to make some powerful moves at this time. I suggest mapping out a master 2025 plan and then get ready to move on them once Mars is out of retrograde in Feb.

RED FLAG: Car trouble ahead! Get those snow tires checked if you live in cold weather regions and make sure everything is running smoothly.

SWEET SPOT: A new love interest could be on the horizon for you during your birthday season – if you’re ready to “meet and greet” then accept all the bday and holiday invites.

