Beyoncé & SirDavis Announce Christmas Day Watch Parties For Texans vs Ravens Netflix Game

Beyoncé and her SirDavis Whisky brand have announced Christmas Day watch parties for the Texans vs. Ravens game featuring Queen Bey at halftime.

Christmas Day is usually reserved for the official NBA slate for sports enthusiasts, but this year, Netflix and the NFL have other plans with a doubleheader that will touch almost as many households as Santa Claus. At noon, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and later, the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at 3:30 p.m. CST.

The Texans game will feature a halftime show by the city’s favorite hometown hero, Beyoncé.

According to a press release, Beyoncé and SirDavis are ready to have some Christmas Day fun with some savory sips created by the company. On Christmas Day, SirDavis will have several watch parties at select Houston bars and restaurants. Each watch party will feature drink specials, photo booths, and a very special halftime viewing experience.

Participating bars and restaurants include:

Tipsy Lounge (Opens at 3 pm) — 4806 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

Urban Social (3 pm) — 3917 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77027

Rockhouse (2 pm) — 6025 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057

After the game, you can head to the SirDavis after-party at 5015 Bar and The Address beginning at 6 p.m. for the post-game shindig. If you can’t make it to Houston you can still grab a bottle of SirDavis American Whiskey to enjoy during the holidays.