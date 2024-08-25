Russell Wilson Is Always In The Mood, Hints At Another Baby With Ciara

Russell Wilson clearly believes in staying ready so he don’t have to get ready.

When it comes to his wife and their growing family, Mr. Wilson seems to be all about keeping the ball rolling. He took to the comments of a recent photo of Ciara to let fans know that he’s already thinking about baby number five, less than one year after their arrival of their youngest daughter. When a commenter complimented CiCi’s “crazy” postpartum body, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had a little something to add.

“So crazy she ready to have another one,” he said.

Ciara has been busy tearing down stages with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes for the Out Of This World tour, her first in nearly a decade.

She also celebrated 20 years of her debut album Goodies and was presented with a proclamation for an official Ciara Day in her hometown of Atlanta during the tour’s stop in the peach state.

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Careers Are Keeping Them Busy Between Babies

All that to say she may be a little too busy to be working on a baby number five right now, Mr. Wilson. However, the pair are keeping their love as strong as ever as her Prince Charming has been seen supporting her in several cities including Houston, Seattle and Los Angeles. They also recently celebrated their 8-year anniversary.

Russell himself has an interesting year ahead of him as he will suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time when the NFL season begins after a rather contentious time with the Denver Broncos.

Though many have questioned whether or not he’ll be able to be the quarterback of old, Wilson seems poised to prove the haters wrong this season.

The Super Bowl champion will have his work cut out for him as he tries to bring the Steelers back into playoff position after their 10-7 2023 season.