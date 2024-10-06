Beyoncé Brings SirDavis To California Horse Races
‘SirDavis In My Bones’: Beyoncé Celebrates New Whisky At California Crown Race With Jay-Z, Damson Idris And Others
Beyoncé is still celebrating her new American Whisky brand, SirDavis, and this time she took it to the race track.
Our Queen was joined by her hubby Jay-Z, superstar Cher, actress Sharon Stone and
our man, our man, our man Damson Idris at the first-ever California Crown. The event was a who’s who of talent, influence and wealth as people took in horse races while sipping on custom SirDavis cocktails. The brand also sponsored a VIP speakeasy experience for invited guests.
The event also included a little promotion of Bey’s other side hustle, Cecred. Attendees spotted bottles of the brand’s new hair growth drops distributed throughout the event. Some of the horses in the race also wore bibs with the brand’s logo emblazoned on them, Rolling Stone reports.
More than 21,000 attendees were also entertained with live performances from country music’s breakout star Shaboozey and rapper Lil Yacthy. Of course, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter could be heard booming through the speakers during the race. The races racked up an estimated $20 million in wagers.
Bey is very clearly in her businesswoman era with her ventures into haircare and the whiskey business. She’s been hard at work bringing the smooth taste of SirDavis to people around the globe. Most recently, the brand hosted a group of influencers during Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour stop in Paris.
With the summer coming to an end, it’ll be interesting to see how the Beyhive transitions SirDavis‘ signature cocktails— Honey Bee, Texas Buckin’, The Houston, Blackberry Mint Julep and Brown Derby—to cooler temperatures. We sense an old-fashioned and a hot toddy in our future.
Though there were conflicting opinions about the cost of SirDavis at $89.99 per bottle, the units seem to be moving just fine as social media has been flooded with taste test videos and reviews. The Queen is always going to get her coin!
