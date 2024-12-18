‘A Funky Good Christmas’ Funky Dineva’s ‘Down To The Bar’ Brings X-Mas Joy To ATL Foster Children

Quentin Latham, affectionately known to his fans as Funky Dineva, recently went “Down To The Bar” for a Christmas cause.

On Saturday, the media personality hosted a very special holiday edition of his “Down To The Bar” party series benefiting Atlanta foster children.

Hosted at Pretti Plates Brunch Bar, the holiday toy drive, aptly named “A Funky Good Christmas,” was more than a festive soirée—it was a heartfelt initiative to uplift and spread joy to foster children in partnership with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

A press release reports that in collaboration with Tanya Chavis, owner of Pretti Plates, and supported by Funky Dineva’s loyal fan base, The Funky Bunch, the event proved to be an overwhelming success featuring over 600 donated gifts and monetary contributions for bicycles, ensuring that foster kids across Georgia could experience the magic of Christmas.

Considering his passion for giving back, Funky Dineva was happy to make his “Down To The Bar Christmas” celebration into a powerful moment of community and compassion.

“Down To The Bar Christmas was very important for me to put on for two distinct reasons,” said Funky Dineva in an official statement. “One, we live in economic times where it’s hard for everyone, and oftentimes kids are forced to bear the brunt of what goes on in an adult world. Even if it’s for one moment in time, every child should experience some level of joy, happiness, and warmth on Christmas day.

Second, with the political climate that we’re in and this country being sliced more ways than a pizza, the ‘Down To The Bar’ event culture is one of bringing people of similar interests together to network, fellowship, and love on one another. To merge what I already do with my traveling party series with such a good cause as a toy drive was something I absolutely had to do. The amount of joy I experienced in doing it is insurmountable and overwhelming.”

In keeping with the spirit of giving, guests were treated to a curated menu of cocktails and finger foods catered by Pretti Plates, ensuring the vibes were just as delicious as the cause.

The event was also attended by celebrity influencers Oliver Twixt and Tezlyn Figaro who stopped by to lend their support and “kee-kee” with Dineva and attendees.

The event was about more than Xmas gifts, as Funky Dineva took pride in “A Funky Good Christmas” being a a safe, supportive space where foster kids “felt seen, loved, and celebrated during the holidays.”

“I look forward to doing this annually and growing the event even bigger!” said Funky Dineva.

Congrats to Funky Dineva on a successful night that was funky, fabulous, and filled with love!