Events

Funky Dineva Hosts Christmas Toy Drive

‘A Funky Good Christmas’ Funky Dineva’s ‘Down To The Bar’ Brings X-Mas Joy To ATL Foster Children

Published on December 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Quentin Latham, affectionately known to his fans as Funky Dineva, recently went “Down To The Bar” for a Christmas cause.

Funky Dineva Holiday

Tanya Chavis, Funky Dineva/ Source: The Betwixt Collective

On Saturday, the media personality hosted a very special holiday edition of his “Down To The Bar” party series benefiting Atlanta foster children.

Hosted at Pretti Plates Brunch Bar, the holiday toy drive, aptly named “A Funky Good Christmas,” was more than a festive soirée—it was a heartfelt initiative to uplift and spread joy to foster children in partnership with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

Funky Dineva

Source: The Betwixt Collective

Funky Dineva

Source: The Betwixt Collective

A press release reports that in collaboration with Tanya Chavis, owner of Pretti Plates, and supported by Funky Dineva’s loyal fan base, The Funky Bunch, the event proved to be an overwhelming success featuring over 600 donated gifts and monetary contributions for bicycles, ensuring that foster kids across Georgia could experience the magic of Christmas.

Considering his passion for giving back, Funky Dineva was happy to make his “Down To The Bar Christmas” celebration into a powerful moment of community and compassion.

“Down To The Bar Christmas was very important for me to put on for two distinct reasons,” said Funky Dineva in an official statement. “One, we live in economic times where it’s hard for everyone, and oftentimes kids are forced to bear the brunt of what goes on in an adult world. Even if it’s for one moment in time, every child should experience some level of joy, happiness, and warmth on Christmas day.

Funky Dineva

Source: The Betwixt Collective 

 

Second, with the political climate that we’re in and this country being sliced more ways than a pizza, the ‘Down To The Bar’ event culture is one of bringing people of similar interests together to network, fellowship, and love on one another. To merge what I already do with my traveling party series with such a good cause as a toy drive was something I absolutely had to do. The amount of joy I experienced in doing it is insurmountable and overwhelming.”

Funky Dineva Holiday

Source: The Betwixt Collective 

In keeping with the spirit of giving, guests were treated to a curated menu of cocktails and finger foods catered by Pretti Plates, ensuring the vibes were just as delicious as the cause.

Funky Dineva’s “Down To The Bar Christmas”

Source: The Betwixt Collective

 

Funky Dineva

Source: The Betwixt Collective

The event was also attended by celebrity influencers Oliver Twixt and Tezlyn Figaro who stopped by to lend their support and “kee-kee” with Dineva and attendees.

Funky Dineva

Oliver Twixt (R), Source: The Betwixt Collective

 

The event was about more than Xmas gifts, as Funky Dineva took pride in “A Funky Good Christmas” being a a safe, supportive space where foster kids “felt seen, loved, and celebrated during the holidays.”

“I look forward to doing this annually and growing the event even bigger!” said Funky Dineva.

Funky Dineva

Source: The Betwixt Collective

Congrats to Funky Dineva on a successful night that was funky, fabulous, and filled with love!

Funky Dineva

Funky Dineva, Delores Battle, Tanya Chavis/ Source: The Betwixt Collective

Funky Dineva Holiday

Delores Battle, Tanya Chavis/ Source: The Betwixt Collective

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Funky Dineva

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Happy, love and couple on bed laugh for relaxing, resting and bonding in hotel room. Marriage, relationship and black man and woman in bedroom for affection, commitment and talking on valentines day

15 Secrets You Should Keep From Your Partner

MadameNoire
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Spotify Best New Artist Party - Arrivals

Monaleo's Pink Wedding Was A Fairy Tale

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Celebrity Sightings of Kris Jenner, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian In New York City - November 06, 2019
2 Items

Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner About Not Taking His Meds In New Documentary: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead!’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close