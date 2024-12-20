Boozy Babble, ‘Concubine’ Confessions & A Wig In Distress: Social Media Erupts Over Karen Huger’s Embarrassing DUI Arrest Footage

Now, how did Thomas Jefferson get in it?

Social media is ablaze over Karen Huger‘s embarrassing DUI arrest footage released during her trial where she was found guilty on all charges except reckless driving, according to PEOPLE.

Police body cam footage from the arrest was released after being played for the jury in court, showing Huger being questioned by cops after the car accident. Karen can be seen struggling to get words out as she tries to convince police that she didn’t have much to drink, which they immediately shut down.

At one point, one of the officers can be seen telling Huger she was “hammered,” which she called “bulls***” in the footage.

If that looks bad, somehow things got worse with a detained Karen mumbling about multiple different topics before telling police she’s “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine”–no, seriously. Also, WHAT???

Naturally, fans erupted over Karen’s drunken behavior that went from really bad to tragic real quick.

Following the incident back in March, the 61-year-old was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, along with recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

Other charges include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, spoke to PEOPLE about the decision, expressing their disappointment.

“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” he told the outlet. “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

At the time of the car accident, the Real Housewives of Potomac star issued a statement to TMZ, saying she was driving “in an emotional state” after having dinner with a friend and discussing her late mother.

“With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” she said at the time. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”

The RHOP star is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29 and faces up to two years in prison. Yikes!

What was your reaction to the DUI arrest footage? Do you think Karen will be sentenced to two years in prison?