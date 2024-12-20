Michigan Man Arrested After Stabbing Company President In Latest Violent Attack On Company Leaders

A Michigan man was arrested this week for stabbing the president of the company he worked for in a possible “copycat” crime after the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder.

After the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, authorities have tried their best to send the message that there is no hero in the situation. Despite that, his accused killer, Luigi Mangione, has been lauded as a heartthrob and a vigilante.

According to News 8, Michigan authorities believe their worst fear has happened, and Luigi Mangione might have inspired a violent attack.

Fruitport Township Police Department announced that on Tuesday, a violent attack against company leadership occurred at Anderson Express Inc. when 32-year-old Nathan Mahoney stabbed the company president, Erik Denslow, during a staff meeting. Despite fleeing after the violent attack, Mahoney was arrested 15 minutes later. Denslow was rushed to surgery and is thankfully in stable condition.

“We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday,” Anderson Express spokesperson Mary Ann Sabo said in a statement to FOX 17. “Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault. We appreciate the swift actions of local law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with their investigation.”

Police are still looking for a motive but are not ruling out that this could’ve been a copycat crime.

“We haven’t ruled out copycat motive in regards to this,” Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told News 8 on Wednesday. “I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time. We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act.”

The attacker had reportedly only been with the company for two weeks before the stabbing and was set to replace a high-ranking employee. Now, newly unemployed, he’s been charged with intent to murder and fleeing authorities.