50 Cent Reveals Documentary On Suspected United Healthcare CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Is In The Works– ‘I Kinda Like This Killer’

Published on December 12, 2024

50 Cent x Luigi Mangione

Source: Getty/ Gimitrios Kambouris/Jeff Swensen / other

50 Cent reveals plan for an upcoming documentary about United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione and admits he likes the killer.

This week internet culture has been guided to any and every update about Luigi Mangione. The suspected killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is the latest viral figure in America’s fascination with true crime stories.

Mangione was arrested after being spotted at an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s.

Once he was identified as the suspect social media detectives located her social media accounts and slowly pieced together his life history. Mangione is a high school valedictorian turned tech bro who allegedly went MIA, leaving the rest of the story unclear.

According to VIBE, 50 Cent noticed Mangione’s story and wants to tell it in a documentary. In an Instagram post, 50 Cent shared excerpts from Mangione’s alleged “manifesto” and revealed he “likes” the killer and thinks he’s “special.”

“I don’t know, I kinda like this killer,” 50 wrote. “I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn’t understand.”

50’s always controversial on social media but this post in particular was just begging for backlash. There is no world where taking the life of another person should be praised, but there is a story to be told.

True Crime Channel’s most asked question in documentaries is usually “How did this happen?” and sometimes it goes unanswered. Now, 50 Cent will have to work to answer that question for viewers. Hopefully, if he does make the documentary he doesn’t glorify Mangione’s actions.

