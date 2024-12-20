Pretty Fly For A White Guy: The Man Of Steel Soars In Highly Anticipated ‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer, Sets The Tone For Superhero-Stuffed Summer

After months of growing anticipation, we finally got our first look at the Man of Steel soaring to the rescue in the hype-fueled teaser trailer for Superman–DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen.

According to the press release, the original superhero takes flight in the newly imagined DC universe with a “singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Check out the eye-popping trailer below:

Beaten and bloody, Superman seemingly failed to at least pinch whoever he was fighting before being dragged to safety by his super pup Krypto in a bold opening scene that sent fans into a frenzy.

“We do have a battered Superman in the beginning,” said director James Gunn in an interview with Screen Rant. “That is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”

Directed by Gunn–the visionary filmmaker behind Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy, the polarizing film stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Other members of the talented cast include Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

With nearly 30 million Youtube views in the first 24 hours, the buzzy teaser set the tone for Gunn’s buzzy blockbuster primed to compete with Marvel’s loaded 2025 slate that includes Captain America: Brave New World, The Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts*.

Superman soars into theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025 but, until then, you can enjoy the social media hysteria over the on the flip.