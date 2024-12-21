Happily Engaged Laura Harrier Blasts ‘Weirdo’ Shameik Moore Over Shady Social Media Post Sparking Dating Rumors

Shameik Moore was blasted on social media after actress Laura Harrier called him out for posting an old video, seemingly to spark dating rumors.

Hollywood is full of publicity stunts and fake relationships to drum up attention for celebrities to increase their star power. However, some people refrain from those antics and purely do their job, like unproblematic actress Laura Harrier.

On Friday, Harrier took to social media to clear up rumors she was dating Spider-man: Into The Spider-verse actor Shameik Moore.

Rumors of a budding romance between them started after Moore posted a video on TikTok of them posing for pictures at a swanky Hollywood event.

According to Sportskeeda, Harrier isn’t pleased with the rumors and revealed she contacted Moore to request a takedown.

“I keep seeing all these videos that I am being tagged in with another actor and people speculating, what that is, it’s really annoying me because I’m literally engaged.” Harrier said in a recent Tik-Tok. That’s important to me, and you know, I’m in Hollywood, I get it. People do PR stunts, whatever, people like to get attention.”

Harrier went on to explain that she usually remains private, but since she’s happily engaged to creative consultant Sam Jarou, she wanted to clear the air.

“Not sure why you would post that now. And so I texted him, we’re not close, like I know him just from around. And I texted him, ‘Hey, can you take this down?’ Also I’m literally getting married and I don’t like this insinuation that there is something going on between us if that was your intention.”

Harrier called the video still being up after her takedown request “f**king weird” and Moore a “f**king weirdo” in return. Surprisingly, she also revealed the video was taken over a year ago and alleged Moore is simply using her to try and get attention.

Shameik eventually deleted the video, calling it a “misunderstanding,” and blamed the commentary around the video instead of taking responsibility. He has since deleted his social media amid the controversy.

You can watch Shameik’s video addressing the situation below.