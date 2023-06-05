Bossip Video

Spider-Verse SZN

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse shattered expectations with a massive $120.5 million opening weekend, marking the second biggest debut of 2023 behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in April.

The mind-blowing sequel to Sony Pictures’ Oscar-winning 2018 film dazzled moviegoers with color-splashed visuals, compelling storytelling, and stellar voice work from a star-studded ensemble cast including Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Hailee Steinfield, and many more.

Fans flocked to exclusive early screenings like the special Atlanta event hosted by Issa, 2 Chainz and his son, and Metro Boomin’ who took over the city’s midtown Atlantic Station theater.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the second of three epic chapters centers around Miles Morales being faced with a potentially catastrophic decision threatening everything he knows and loves.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Peep the thrilling trailer below:

“That’s why I love this movie, because it’s about how we wear that mask,” said Shameik Moore (who voices Miles Morales) in an interview with Esquire. “It really depends on what you find important… These are people that have saved multiple lives, and will continue to save multiple lives. Someone could say they’re crazy. It’s just how they wear their mask.”

Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse is now playing in every dimension, everywhere.