‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Exclusive: Tika Sumpter Talks Working With Idris Elba, Sonic’s Smart Mouth, And The Superpower She’d Use Immediately

Tika Sumpter is back as Maddie Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and this time, the stakes—and the excitement—are bigger than ever.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden caught up with the talented actress to talk about her experiences working alongside Idris Elba, navigating CGI, and what Sonic has taught her about parenting.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Stars Tika Sumpter And Idris Elba Want To Work Together On A Future Project

When Idris Elba joined the Sonic franchise as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans were thrilled, and Tika was no exception. “Seeing Idris on the carpet in London—I mean, that’s his home! It was magical,” Tika shared, reminiscing about the big premiere.

“One of the first things we said was, ‘We’ve got to work together on something that’s not a cartoon doing the voice of Knuckles,’” she told BOSSIP. “London was magical. It was one of the biggest carpets I’ve ever been on and the first premiere in London I’ve attended. The fans were incredible, and the excitement!”

When it comes to the action in Sonic 3, Tika highlighted some of her favorite scenes.

“Seeing Shadow turn from foe to, you know, a reluctant ally with Sonic—that’s something fans will love. Watching these two iconic characters come together is just so cool.”

Tika Sumpter Talks Mastering the Art of CGI In ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ 3

Playing a key human character in a CGI-heavy movie comes with its own challenges. Tika opened up about the process, admitting it wasn’t always easy.

“The first one was a little tricky,” she confessed. “You’re asking the director, ‘Do I look insane?’ because you’re reacting to things that aren’t there. You’re pretending to put your hand in a certain place, and it feels weird.” Thankfully, the process has gotten more fun with time—and a bigger budget. “Now they’ve got puppets for us, and we can really feel it. The budget went up!” she joked. “It’s such an honor to use my imagination and play with puppets in this way.”

What Sonic The Hedgehog Taught Tika Sumpter About Parenting

Tika’s Sonic experience hasn’t just been about the action—it’s also taught her valuable lessons about parenting.

“I’m realizing kids make mistakes, but when they come back home, you’ve got to listen and have their back—even if you don’t like what they did,” she said thoughtfully.

The character of Sonic has also helped Tika become more understanding of her daughter Ella.

“Sonic is funny and has that little smart mouth, just like my daughter! At first, I’d be like, ‘No,’ but now I’m learning to just roll with it and be playful with her.”

Tika also had the perfect answer for which superpower she’d want to borrow from the Sonic universe.

“I’d want Shadow’s teleportation power,” she said with a grin. “Imagine just showing up somewhere—boom—and then boom, you’re back home! I’d be on the couch, then in the Maldives, then in Grand Cayman, and then back home cleaning up—all in the blink of an eye.”

Catch Tika Sumpter and the rest of the crew in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, in theaters now!

**This interview originally appeared on GlobalGrind