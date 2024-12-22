Engagements

Congratulations! Dwight Howard & ‘LHHATL’ Star Amy Luciani Are Engaged!

Published on December 22, 2024

Rapper Amy Luciani went from Love & Hip Hop on TV to Love & Basketball in real life with her engagement to Dwight Howard.

Amy Luciani & Dwight Howard attend DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Atlanta Special Screening with Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Christian Gudegast

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The cute couple kept their love low-key until Thursday when the reality star confirmed the relationship and revealed the ring at the same time! Now, that’s how you hard-launch! In the first clip of the carousel, the NBA champ is holding Amy’s hand while showing off a massive engagement ring. The ice is huge enough to sink the Titanic all over again, but it’s not nearly as dazzling as both lovebirds’ smiles from ear to ear.

As the All-Star admired her hardware, he also showed off the iced-out band on his own ring finger. Amy admitted that she kept their connection quiet, but the bond runs deep with their faith at the heart of it after an answered prayer.

“I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are. Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is ‘Did you pray about it?’ Then I realized I hadn’t being praying much lately at all. I’m just thankful, happy and ready for everything that’s coming our way,” she wrote on Thursday.

“I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattooed giant with the same heart as me. Thank you.”

The carousel featured more super cute coupled-up pics and videos. The baller and baddie were also boo’d up for Dwight’s 39th birthday, which was Dec. 8.

The former Lakers star posted their first public appearance at the Den Of Thieves 2 Atlanta screening on Wednesday.

“Happy,” he wrote with a smile, infinity, and heart emojis. “#blacklove #prayedforthis,” he added.

It’s unclear how long the stunning sweethearts have been going strong, but romance rumors started swirling when they popped out in Miami this month for a Celsius event. They went Instagram official after another account spilled the tea on Dwight putting a ring on it!

Aww! We love to see it! Congratulations to Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani!

