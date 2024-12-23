Hate It Or Love It: Kim Kardashian Covers Eartha Kitt’s ‘Santa Baby’ With Help From Brother-In-Law Travis Barker

In a surprise release, Kim Kardashian returned to music with her rendition of Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby,” produced by Travis Barker.

With Christmas days away, the Christmas spirit is all but settled in and getting comfortable. The Christmas carols are playing, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is blasting in every retail store you enter. We usually get an unsuspecting entry into the Christmas music arena around this time, and the 2024’s might be the most surprising one yet.

According to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to bless the holiday season with a vocal performance. For her interesting return to music, Kim covered Eartha Kitt’s iconic “Santa Baby” with help from her brother-in-law Travis Barker, who produced the track. The song has also been released via Barker’s record label, DTA Records, and Kim’s Kimsaprincess, INC.

Kimmy also released a bizarre visual for “Santa Baby” that featured her crawling on all fours over wads of cash and faux snow. The vision for the video was brought to life and filmed by Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis. At one point, a creepy Santa is seen holding a video camera, capturing the interesting situation at hand.

The creepy Santa is revealed to be Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. Culkin doesn’t show up for many things, but this seemingly was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

Will Kim Kardashian make it onto your Christmas playlist, or is the track a hard pass?

You can watch Kim Kardashian in “Santa Baby” below.