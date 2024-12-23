Recording Artists

Kim Kardashian Returns To Music Covering 'Santa Baby'

Hate It Or Love It: Kim Kardashian Covers Eartha Kitt’s ‘Santa Baby’ With Help From Brother-In-Law Travis Barker

Published on December 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kim Kardashian - 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kim Kardashian – Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In a surprise release, Kim Kardashian returned to music with her rendition of Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby,” produced by Travis Barker.

With Christmas days away, the Christmas spirit is all but settled in and getting comfortable. The Christmas carols are playing, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is blasting in every retail store you enter. We usually get an unsuspecting entry into the Christmas music arena around this time, and the 2024’s might be the most surprising one yet.

Related Stories

According to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to bless the holiday season with a vocal performance. For her interesting return to music, Kim covered Eartha Kitt’s iconic “Santa Baby” with help from her brother-in-law Travis Barker, who produced the track. The song has also been released via Barker’s record label, DTA Records, and Kim’s Kimsaprincess, INC.

Kimmy also released a bizarre visual for “Santa Baby” that featured her crawling on all fours over wads of cash and faux snow. The vision for the video was brought to life and filmed by Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis. At one point, a creepy Santa is seen holding a video camera, capturing the interesting situation at hand.

The creepy Santa is revealed to be Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. Culkin doesn’t show up for many things, but this seemingly was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

Will Kim Kardashian make it onto your Christmas playlist, or is the track a hard pass?

You can watch Kim Kardashian in “Santa Baby” below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

christmas music Kim Kardashian Newsletter Travis Barker

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close